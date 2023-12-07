Going ‘bowling’ in Nashville

Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN UNIVERSITY SPORTS

AUBURN — Auburn University will play the Maryland Terrapins of the Big Ten Conference in the 26th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl this Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. CST, bowl officials announced.

The highly anticipated matchup will take place inside Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville and will be televised nationally on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+.

“On behalf of President Dr. Chris Roberts and the Auburn Family, we’d like to thank President and CEO Scott Ramsey and the TransPerfect Music Bowl for an incredible opportunity in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 30,” said Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen. “We look forward to being in Nashville and can’t wait to compete against a quality Big Ten opponent.”

Auburn will be making its 47th bowl appearance all-time and third in Music City Bowl. Auburn’s history in the Music City Bowl includes two victories in 2003 and 2018 against Wisconsin (28-14) and Purdue (63-14), respectively.

“The entire Auburn football program is excited to accept an invitation to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville,” said Auburn first-year head coach Hugh Freeze. “Nashville is a great destination, and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl is a great way to end our first season at Auburn. We have the best fans in college football and can’t wait for the Auburn Family to travel to Nashville and take over Broadway. We are thrilled for our players to have another opportunity to compete against a very good Maryland opponent.”

Auburn enters the bowl game with a 6-6 record under Freeze, who will coach in his second Music City Bowl, having coached Ole Miss to a win in Nashville in 2013. Maryland was 7-5 this season, including a 4-5 mark in conference play.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Auburn and Maryland to our game this year,” said Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. “As we look forward to the unique matchup, we hope it will become another memorable chapter in the history of our bowl game and for Nashville as a whole, as we welcome back Auburn and introduce Maryland and its fans to our great city.”

The matchup will mark Maryland’s first TransPerfect Music City Bowl appearance and be the first meeting between both schools since 1983. Auburn holds a 2-1 advantage in the series overall.

TICKET INFORMATION AND VIP PACKAGES

Tickets are on sale now at the Auburn Ticket Office. The only way to guarantee you’ll be sitting with the Auburn Family is by purchasing directly through the Auburn Ticket Office.

Ticket orders will be allocated in Tigers Unlimited Football priority order.

WAR EAGLE FROM BROADWAY

Auburn will be hosting a ticketed bowl event in partnership with On To Victory in downtown Nashville on Friday night, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Tickets will go on sale in the coming days. The Music City Bowl edition of Tiger Talk will be broadcast live from the event. Admission to the event will also include a food buffet, drink tickets, a live band, line dancing, a pep rally and more.

More information including location and and how to purchase tickets will be coming soon.