Friday Night Lights Recap: Week 3

LEE COUNTY —

Week three of high school football finished with four local wins and two losses for AHSSA teams and three wins for the local AISA or private homeschool teams.

LOACHAPOKA | VERBENA

Loachapoka ruled over Verbena with a 54-18 final score Friday night. This game marked the only game that Loachapoka will play with a home team advantage due to renovations being made at its field and track facility. Friday was homecoming and ended with a celebration. This win brings the team to 3-0 for its season. The next game will be against Hayneville’s Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.

BEULAH | SAKS

Beulah also won their conference game against Saks coming out on top 38-24. This brings the Bobcats to a 2-1 season with the loss being to Loachapoka. The Bobcats will travel to Anniston on Sept. 15 to play Walter Wellborn at 7 p.m.

GLENWOOD | BESSEMER ACADEMY

Glenwood traveled to Bessemer last week and brought home another win for its efforts. The final score was 51-6 bringing the Gators to 4-0 for its season. The Gators will play Lee-Scott Academy at home on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. CST.

LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY | MORGAN ACADEMY

Lee-Scott Academy advanced to 3-0 for its season with a 51-7 win against Morgan Academy from Selma, in a home game Friday night. The next game will be against Glenwood at 7 p.m. CST. For more details about the game, read D. Mark Mitchell’s column starting on B1.

AUBURN | DOTHAN

After double overtime play, Auburn High came out on top over the Dothan Wolves 28-7. This win brings Auburn to 2-1 for the season. Its Sept. 15 game will be in Montgomery against JAG. The game starts at 7 p.m.

OPELIKA | PERCY JULIAN

The Bulldogs advanced to 2-1 with a 44-8 win against Percy Julian Friday night. For more details about the game, read D. Mark Mitchell’s column starting on B1. The Dawgs will be on the road to Phenix City to take on the Central Red Devils on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. CST.

BEAUREGARD | VALLEY

Beauregard lost its conference game 21-14 against Valley Friday night. This brings the Hornets to a 2-1 season. The Hornets will travel to Tallassee on Sept. 15 for a 7 p.m. game.

SMITHS STATION | PRATTVILLE

The Panthers lost their third game this season 43-9 to Prattville.

Their home game against Enterprise on Friday, Sept. 15, will at 7 p.m.