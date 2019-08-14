Whatley Construction LLC

Post Office Box 137 Opelika, Alabama 36803-0137

(334) 745-2583

Fax (334) 749-3504

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the Renovations at Student Center- Suite 2334, Chick-fil-A Dining Venue for the State of Alabama and Auburn University, owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Hill Foley Rossi and Associates, LLC.

Vicky Jones Office Manager Whatley Construction LLC Post Office Box 137 Opelika, Alabama 36803-0137

Note: This notice must be run once a week for four successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00.

Legal Run 08/14/19, 08/21/19, 08/28/19 & 09/04/19