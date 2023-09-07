Enterprise Defeats Auburn on Last Second Field Goal

BY HALI CAMERON

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

On Friday night the Auburn Tigers took on the Enterprise Wildcats at home at Duck-Samford Stadium. While showers covered the Duck for most of the night, that didn’t stop the Wildcats from scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, making the score 14-0 in favor of Enterprise.

After being held scoreless during the first two quarters, the Tigers’ running back, Omar Mabson, finally broke through the Wildcats’ defense on a pass from quarterback Jackson Kilgore, making the score, 7-14.

“We depend on him to play well and to make plays,” said Auburn head coach Keith Ehteredge of Kilgore. “He’s got to learn from it, but we knew coming in this season it was going to be tough on him”.

Umbrellas and raincoats continued to fill the stadium as the cloudy, wet weather on the field

caused many slip-ups for the Tigers.

Despite allowing two early scores to Enterprise, Etheredge lauded his defense and said, “defense is what kept us in the game.” After forcing several turnovers and interceptions, the Tigers made the contest close in an impressive comeback effort.

While it wasn’t the start the Tigers wanted, the squad battled back in the fourth quarter to make the score 16-14 in favor of the hosts.

However, Auburn couldn’t keep their hands on the ball long enough late in the game Friday night, and with three seconds left in the game, the Wildcats kicked a game-winning field goal to escape Duck-Samford with a win.

“This loss is on me,” Etheredge said. “We’ll come to work on Sunday, come to get better

and win this game on Friday.”

On Friday night the Auburn Tigers also shined light on former player and NFL Hall-of-Famer Demarcus Ware.

Auburn (1-1) will visit Dothan next Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.