Funeral services for Dr. Bryan Lee Duncan, 80, of Opelika, were held Sept. 3, 2022, at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Opelika. Burial was in Garden Hills Cemetery. The Reverend Chris Duncan officiated.

Dr. Duncan, born July 23, 1942, in Pittsburg, Kansas, died Sept. 1, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s.

Dr. Duncan had lived in the Opelika-Auburn area more than 40 years. He was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and served in many capacities over the years as a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher. His faith in Christ was essential in his life. He was a professor emeritus of the Fisheries Department at Auburn University where he served as director of the International Center for Aquaculture and Aquatic Environments until his retirement. During his career he traveled extensively in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central and South America teaching aquaculture through government programs, universities, and nonprofit organizations. He also served for many years as chair of the board at FARMS, a non-profit Christian organization dedicated to helping the poor around the world.

His greatest life accomplishments were his family, including six children and 11 grandchildren, whom he cherished and adored. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Duncan and survived by his wife, Olga Duncan and their children Anita and Lucas (Opelika), and Isadora (Evan, granddaughter Ellie) Chodora of Tracy, California; his children with Judith, Derek (Geertje, grandchildren Benjamin, Naomi, Abigail, and Joella) Duncan of Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Jennifer (Glennbruce, grandsons Ari and Iain) Campbell of Memphis, Tennessee, Ryan (Amy, grandchildren Reuben, Judith, Solomon, and Evie) Duncan of Brentwood, Tennessee; and sisters Lynn Bivens of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Joyce Love of Huntsville, Alabama.

His kindness, gentleness and compassion in how he treated everyone around him will be remembered.

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of gifts and flowers, memorial donations be directed to FARMS International. Donations can be sent in memory of Bryan Duncan to:

FARMS International Inc.

P.O. Box 270

Knife River, MN 55609 or through www.farmsinternational.com.