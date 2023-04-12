Dawgs’ Track Excels 

OPELIKA —
Opelika High School’s varsity girls and boys track and field teams participated in the JD Evilsizer Panther Invitational at the Smiths Station High School track last Saturday.
The following are OHS girls and boys top 10 finishers.
GIRLS
100 METER DASH
12.93 – Amiya Brown – 1st
13.48 – Kahliya Cloud – 8th
13.87 – Tyra Pitts – 10th
1600 METER RUN
7:11.08 – Emely Bravo Martinez – 10th
100 METER HURDLES
19.03 – Cadence Williams – 4th
19.47 – Aryel Crittenden – 6th
20.61 – Dasja Kier – 8th
HIGH JUMP
4-6 – Kimora Rowell – 4th
4-4 – Memshallyah Weaver – 5th
4-2 – Khalia Williams – 7th
LONG JUMP
14-3 – Kyndall Brundidge – 9th
13-8 – Kimora Rowell – 11th
POLE VAULT
7-0 – Jada Frazier – 1st
6-0 – D’Nya Williams – 5th
DISCUS
70-8 – Kasman Moss – 2nd
JAVELIN
54-0 – Kasman Moss – 5th
52-6 – Hayley Ponds – 6th
47-6 – Rahkyia Harry – 7th
45-4 – Lizavia Edwards – 9th
SHOT PUT
23-8.5 – Trinity Rooks – 6th
BOYS
100 METER DASH
11.64 – Qualik Harry – 3rd
1600 METER RUN
4:45.97 – Charles Brewer – 2nd
4:51.03 – Brantley Turnham – 5th
110 METER HURDLES
15.63 – Theo Hubbard – 2nd
21.71 – Leland Bell – 6th
HIGH JUMP
5-10 – Davian Jones – 2nd
5-8 – Jaxon Freeman – 4th
LONG JUMP
20-11 – Davian Jones – 3rd
DISCUS
136-2 – Mikeil Heard – 1st
107-6 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 6th
95-6.25 – Octavious Gay – 7th
JAVELIN
152-7 – Octavious Gay – 2nd
145-4 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 4th
SHOT PUT
37-4.5 – Ajaden Parham – 4th
36-10 – Elias Autry – 6th
BASEBALL
The Opelika High School Bulldog varsity baseball team (13-13, A 0-2) lost three straight games to rival Central last week, 12-1, 13-3 and 15-1. This is the first Area baseball series with the Red Devils since moving to Class 7A.
The Red Devils opened Area play by hosting OHS at Darnell-Nelson Field in Phenix City. Central scored 12 runs on seven hits in five innings to beat Opelika 12-1 in a mercy rule game.
Opelika recorded three hits. Taylor “Tommy” Fields recorded two hits and Slade Clayton added a single. Russell Copous took the loss for the Dogs on the mound.
OHS hosted Central at Bulldog Park last Thursday afternoon. The Red Devils swept OHS, 13-3 and 15-1, improving their area record to 2-0 record after one series.
Fields led the Bulldogs again with his two hits for the second game in a row. The following other Bulldogs recorded a hit: Clayton, Brodie Jones, Copous, Chris Floyd and Clayton.
Central won the third game of the series 15-1 to finish off the three-game sweep. Fields recorded the only hit for the Bulldogs.
OHS plays Auburn in a three-game series April 19 and 20. Opelika will host Auburn Wednesday, April 19, at 5 p.m. Fans can listen to the OHS/AHS baseball game on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310AM, presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. Van Riggs will broadcast the game starting at 4:50 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bulldog softball team lost a pair of games to Auburn, 2-10 and 3-15, last week. The Lady Tigers scored 25 runs off 17 hits in two games against OHS.
Opelika managed four hits by four players: Nylen Thomas, McKay Yountz, Jade Jones and Jasmine Smith. Sanai Stringer lasted one inning in the circle, followed by Yountz’s five innings to finish the game.
The Lady Dogs managed eight hits in the 15-3 loss to AHS. Thomas, Yountz, Stringer, Jamiah Williams (2), Rylee Long, Jones and Kennedy Soltau all recorded hits. Opelika used four players in the circle.
The two losses dropped Opelika to 0-4 in Area play as the Bulldogs prepare for two games with Smiths Station High School this week.
TENNIS
Opelika’s girls (7-2) and boys (9-0) tennis teams beat Smiths Station last week.
Singles winners include Connor Mullins, Devam Patel, Paxton Blackburn, Drue Gagliano, Anderson Melnick, Myles Tatum, Joanne Smith T, Mary Cara Montel, Emma Brown, Addison Kemp and Avery Massey.
Doubles winners include Mullins/Patel, Blackburn/Gagliano, Tatum/Melnick, Brown/Addison Bryan and Smith T/Mamie Nicholson.
Opelika’s girls and boys also defeated Central, 7-2 and 4-0, respectively.
Singles winners include Smith T, Montel, Kemp, Brown, Mullins, Blackburn and Gagliano.
Doubles winners include Montel/Kemp, Brown/Bryan, Smith T/Nicholson and Mullins/Patel.
SOCCER
Opelika’s girls and boys soccer teams were swept by Wetumpka last week. The girls lost 3-0, and the boys 1-0.
The boys lost to Dothan High School on the road last week as well.
Players who scored goals for Opelika were Luke Roberts, Dexter Graham and Nathan Faison. The assist was recorded by Graham.
D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.