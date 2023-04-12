Dawgs’ Track Excels 

OPELIKA —

Opelika High School’s varsity girls and boys track and field teams participated in the JD Evilsizer Panther Invitational at the Smiths Station High School track last Saturday.

The following are OHS girls and boys top 10 finishers.

GIRLS

100 METER DASH

12.93 – Amiya Brown – 1st

13.48 – Kahliya Cloud – 8th

13.87 – Tyra Pitts – 10th

1600 METER RUN

7:11.08 – Emely Bravo Martinez – 10th

100 METER HURDLES

19.03 – Cadence Williams – 4th

19.47 – Aryel Crittenden – 6th

20.61 – Dasja Kier – 8th

HIGH JUMP

4-6 – Kimora Rowell – 4th

4-4 – Memshallyah Weaver – 5th

4-2 – Khalia Williams – 7th

LONG JUMP

14-3 – Kyndall Brundidge – 9th

13-8 – Kimora Rowell – 11th

POLE VAULT

7-0 – Jada Frazier – 1st

6-0 – D’Nya Williams – 5th

DISCUS

70-8 – Kasman Moss – 2nd

JAVELIN

54-0 – Kasman Moss – 5th

52-6 – Hayley Ponds – 6th

47-6 – Rahkyia Harry – 7th

45-4 – Lizavia Edwards – 9th

SHOT PUT

23-8.5 – Trinity Rooks – 6th

BOYS

100 METER DASH

11.64 – Qualik Harry – 3rd

1600 METER RUN

4:45.97 – Charles Brewer – 2nd

4:51.03 – Brantley Turnham – 5th

110 METER HURDLES

15.63 – Theo Hubbard – 2nd

21.71 – Leland Bell – 6th

HIGH JUMP

5-10 – Davian Jones – 2nd

5-8 – Jaxon Freeman – 4th

LONG JUMP

20-11 – Davian Jones – 3rd

DISCUS

136-2 – Mikeil Heard – 1st

107-6 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 6th

95-6.25 – Octavious Gay – 7th

JAVELIN

152-7 – Octavious Gay – 2nd

145-4 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 4th

SHOT PUT

37-4.5 – Ajaden Parham – 4th

36-10 – Elias Autry – 6th

BASEBALL

The Opelika High School Bulldog varsity baseball team (13-13, A 0-2) lost three straight games to rival Central last week, 12-1, 13-3 and 15-1. This is the first Area baseball series with the Red Devils since moving to Class 7A.

The Red Devils opened Area play by hosting OHS at Darnell-Nelson Field in Phenix City. Central scored 12 runs on seven hits in five innings to beat Opelika 12-1 in a mercy rule game.

Opelika recorded three hits. Taylor “Tommy” Fields recorded two hits and Slade Clayton added a single. Russell Copous took the loss for the Dogs on the mound.

OHS hosted Central at Bulldog Park last Thursday afternoon. The Red Devils swept OHS, 13-3 and 15-1, improving their area record to 2-0 record after one series.

Fields led the Bulldogs again with his two hits for the second game in a row. The following other Bulldogs recorded a hit: Clayton, Brodie Jones, Copous, Chris Floyd and Clayton.

Central won the third game of the series 15-1 to finish off the three-game sweep. Fields recorded the only hit for the Bulldogs.

OHS plays Auburn in a three-game series April 19 and 20. Opelika will host Auburn Wednesday, April 19, at 5 p.m. Fans can listen to the OHS/AHS baseball game on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310AM, presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. Van Riggs will broadcast the game starting at 4:50 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Bulldog softball team lost a pair of games to Auburn, 2-10 and 3-15, last week. The Lady Tigers scored 25 runs off 17 hits in two games against OHS.

Opelika managed four hits by four players: Nylen Thomas, McKay Yountz, Jade Jones and Jasmine Smith. Sanai Stringer lasted one inning in the circle, followed by Yountz’s five innings to finish the game.

The Lady Dogs managed eight hits in the 15-3 loss to AHS. Thomas, Yountz, Stringer, Jamiah Williams (2), Rylee Long, Jones and Kennedy Soltau all recorded hits. Opelika used four players in the circle.

The two losses dropped Opelika to 0-4 in Area play as the Bulldogs prepare for two games with Smiths Station High School this week.

TENNIS

Opelika’s girls (7-2) and boys (9-0) tennis teams beat Smiths Station last week.

Singles winners include Connor Mullins, Devam Patel, Paxton Blackburn, Drue Gagliano, Anderson Melnick, Myles Tatum, Joanne Smith T, Mary Cara Montel, Emma Brown, Addison Kemp and Avery Massey.

Doubles winners include Mullins/Patel, Blackburn/Gagliano, Tatum/Melnick, Brown/Addison Bryan and Smith T/Mamie Nicholson.

Opelika’s girls and boys also defeated Central, 7-2 and 4-0, respectively.

Singles winners include Smith T, Montel, Kemp, Brown, Mullins, Blackburn and Gagliano.

Doubles winners include Montel/Kemp, Brown/Bryan, Smith T/Nicholson and Mullins/Patel.

SOCCER

Opelika’s girls and boys soccer teams were swept by Wetumpka last week. The girls lost 3-0, and the boys 1-0.

The boys lost to Dothan High School on the road last week as well.

Players who scored goals for Opelika were Luke Roberts, Dexter Graham and Nathan Faison. The assist was recorded by Graham.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.