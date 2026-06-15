Wilkins announces run for Mayor of Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY ROBERT WILKINS

AUBURN — On June 9, I, Robert Wilkins, officially filed the proper forms to run for mayor of Auburn in the municipal election that will be held in 11 weeks, on Aug. 25.

Today marks the dawn of a citizens-first era in our city.

For too long, decisions in Auburn have been made from the top down, by the same voices, the same firms and the same narrow interests. Working families, small business owners and everyday residents have felt pushed to the sidelines while big money and bureaucratic power grew louder. That stops now.

I am Robert Wilkins, a citizen of Auburn for nearly 11 years with my wife Joy, who grew up in Auburn. After five years of watching our city council meetings, speaking at over 90 open citizens forums and fighting for real responsiveness on the issues that matter, from fair economic development to protecting our neighborhoods and tax dollars, I am stepping forward because I care deeply about this city and the people who live here.

This is the beginning of the citizens first campaign — a campaign that puts you first in every decision. Together, we will reclaim our voice.

Together, we will demand better:

Balanced infrastructure and growth

Financial responsibility and opportunity

Better city government

Continuing to improve education and community strength

Preserving what makes auburn special

Building a resilient local economic

Together, starting today, we will make Auburn the city we all know it can be by celebrating and building on those things that make Auburn so lovely while tackling the items that threaten our piece of heaven in the South.

Visit www.WilkinsForMayor.com and become involved. Let’s get to work.