Red, White and Boom: Freedom Fest returns July 3

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA PARKS AND REC

OPELIKA — Opelika Parks and Recreation invites the community to the 73rd Annual Freedom Celebration on Friday, July 3, at the Opelika High School Track. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. and promises an evening of patriotic entertainment, family activities and one of the largest fireworks displays in the area.

This year’s Freedom Celebration is especially meaningful as communities across the nation are commemorating America 250, a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Opelika’s longstanding Independence Day tradition offers residents and visitors an opportunity to honor the nation’s history, celebrate American freedom and reflect on the values that unite us.

Live music will begin at 7 p.m. as Route 66 takes the stage, performing a variety of crowd favorites throughout the evening.

At 7:30 p.m., the Silver Wings Parachute Team from Fort Benning, Georgia, will make their patriotic descent into the event, delivering the Stars and Stripes to the celebration. Prior to the jump, children will have the opportunity to write their names on paper plates that will be placed on the baseball field. After landing, each skydiver will select a nearby paper plate, and those children will receive a prize.

The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display beginning around 9 p.m. Sponsored by the Orthopaedic Clinic, the show is one of the largest in the area and will be accompanied by patriotic music for those viewing from the Opelika High School track.

Coolers, picnic dinners and nonalcoholic beverages are welcome at the Freedom Celebration, but there will also be a wide variety of food vendors on site throughout the night. The Opelika Band Boosters will operate the concession stand, serving hamburgers and hot dogs, while food trucks and mobile vendors around the track perimeter will offer barbecue, nachos, funnel cakes, ice cream, shaved ice and other festival favorites.

Parking will be available at Opelika High School and Southern Union. Attendees are reminded that parking on grass is prohibited at both locations.

Opelika Parks and Recreation extends its sincere appreciation to the Orthopaedic Clinic, Opelika High School, the Opelika Police Department, the Opelika Fire Department, ESG, the Opelika City Council and Mayor Eddie Smith for their continued support in making this community tradition possible.

For more information, visit opelikaparks.com.