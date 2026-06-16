Lee-Scott Academy’s head football coach steps down

Buster Daniel led the Warriors to a 47-19 record and AISA title in six seasons

CONTRIBUTED BY

LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY

AUBURN — Lee-Scott Academy head football coach Buster Daniel has stepped down from his role in order to take a position with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Daniel was an integral part of Lee-Scott Academy’s athletic growth and success over the past six years, leading the football program to back-to-back AISA State Championship wins, as well as leading the transition of football to the AHSAA, making their first playoff appearance with a win over Hale Country this past season.

Overall, Daniel led the Warriors to 47 wins during his tenure at Lee-Scott, including a perfect 12-0 season in 2022. In his nine seasons as a head coach between Lee-Scott and Valley, Daniel’s teams went 61-38, with a 7-5 playoff record.

In his new role with the AHSAA, Daniel will assist with the daily operations of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, supporting member schools and advancing the organization’s mission of promoting education-based athletics. His responsibilities will include providing professional development opportunities, serving as the liaison for private and independent schools and overseeing all private school championship events.

An intensive search will begin immediately for the next head football coach at Lee-Scott Academy.

Daniel said, “Thank you, Lee-Scott Academy, Dr. Stan Cox and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to lead this football program over the last six years. Thank you to the administrative staff, coaches, faculty, students, cheerleaders, band members, booster club and parents for all the support I have received over the years. Most of all, I want to thank all the young men that I have had the pleasure of coaching. I hope that I have impacted your lives half as much as you have impacted mine.We celebrated two state championships and many historical victories over the last six years. The future is bright because of the young men in this program. More victories and celebrations are coming your way. Thank you, Lee-Scott Academy, for allowing me to be a small part of your history. I wish you much success in the future. Go Warriors.”

Clay McCall, executive director of Athletics at Lee-Scott Academy, said: “On behalf of the LSA Athletic Department I want to express my deepest gratitude for what Coach Daniel has done for our football program and our student-athletes. Coach Daniel developed, mentored and inspired young men to become part of something that was bigger than themselves. Thanks Coach for everything you have done.”

Dr. Stan Cox, head of school at Lee-Scott Academy, said: “One of the hardest parts of leadership is saying goodbye to good people, and Coach Daniel is one of those people. He has made a lasting impact on Lee-Scott Academy through his leadership, integrity and commitment to developing young people. He has led our football program with character, professionalism and a genuine love for students, and his influence extends far beyond wins and losses. While we are certainly saddened to see him leave and will miss him greatly, we are grateful for the investment he has made in our students, coaches and school community. The AHSAA is gaining a respected leader who understands the value of education-based athletics and the important role sports play in shaping character. We are thankful for his time at Lee-Scott Academy, proud of this well-deserved opportunity and look forward to seeing the impact he will make on schools and student-athletes across Alabama.”

The Warriors begin a new era this upcoming season with the launch of the AHSAA’s new private school classifications. LSA kicks off their season with a rivalry matchup against the Glenwood Gators in the newly-upgraded Jud Scott Field on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.