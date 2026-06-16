Council honors OPD, Penguin Project mentors

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council recognized the Opelika Police Department for earning state accreditation and honored student theater mentors from Opelika Community Theatre’s Penguin Project during its regular meeting on June 16.

OPD earns accreditation

The Opelika Police Department is one of the first 15 law enforcement agencies in the state to earn accreditation from the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP).

Opelika Police Chief Johnathan Clifton was presented the accreditation certificate by Chief Joseph Stanford of the Ashland Police Department on behalf of AACOP at the June 16, 2026, city council meeting.

“When I found out about this, it took us about six months to get everything in order and make sure our records and training were up to date,” Clifton said. “I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our entire department. This accreditation reflects the hard work and dedication of our officers, and we remain fully committed to moving this department forward, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, and building lasting trust with our community.”

Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character

Council President George Allen recognized OCT’s Penguin Project mentors for their loyalty, compassion and service to children with special needs.

Allen said the students have invested their time, talent and hearts to help children feel included, encouraged and successful through theater. While balancing school, family responsibilities and their own activities, he said, the students have sacrificed afternoons, evenings and weekends to support others.

“These young mentors have made a decision to do even more,” Allen said. “They showed loyalty and patience when progress came slowly, offered encouragement when confidence was lacking and provided friendship when it was needed the most.”

Through rehearsals, performances and moments behind the scenes, Allen said the mentors have helped children discover new abilities, build confidence and experience the joy of belonging.

“They remind us that true leadership is not about recognition, but about lifting others up,” Allen said.

Consent agenda

The council approved the consent agenda, including a request for downtown street closures associated with the Brewzle Bourbon Festival scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29.

The council approved expense reports from various departments and approved a resolution declaring certain city property surplus and authorizing its disposal.

The council approved the purchase of one 2026 Ford Explorer through the Purchasing Alliance for Local Governments program for $39,012.

Also approved was acceptance of public infrastructure and utilities for Village at Waterford Phase 4A subdivision.

The council adopted the East Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and approved a lump-sum Retirement Systems of Alabama payment to eligible retirees totaling $78,405.

Council members also approved a special-use permit request by Verizon Wireless at 2404 Frederick Road.

Ordinances

•Following a public hearing, the council introduced an ordinance for its first reading to amend the city’s zoning ordinance and map to rezone approximately 18.34 acres in the 3400 block of Birmingham Highway. The ordinance would rezone the land from R-4 to C-2, GC-P.