Cornerstone Chiropractic Hosting 12th Annual Back-2-School-Bash Aug. 19 

BY WIL CREWS

SPORTSCREWS@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

AUBURN —

Cornerstone Family Chiropractic (CFC) is hosting its 12th annual Back 2 School Bash Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at 323 Airport Plaza in Auburn.

“Our practice is really focused on families and taking care of families,” said CFC Director of Marketing Rachel Lamberth. “This is just a little bit of a different way that we do that.”

According to Lamberth, this year’s event, which is essentially an outdoor, parking-lot carnival, will feature food and fun. CFC has lined up numerous vendors, The Boar’s Breath food truck and sponsors to participate. The day is slated to feature inflatables, games, giveaways and more. And of course, the star of the local community, Auburn University’s Mascot “Aubie” is scheduled to make an appearance as well.

“We do have some vendors that will be selling things at the event,” Lamberth said. “But a lot of the booths have interactive activities. So we will have miniature golf, bounce houses, face painting … a bunch of these vendors will do activities that are fun for kids but are also related to their business.”

This annual outdoor event supports the BigHouse Foundation and the families it serves, along with creating a place for local businesses and families to connect as the new school calendar officially begins.

“Dr. Rusty Herring, our founding doctor, has a heart for adoption,” said CFC Director of Operations Andrea Cosby. “When he started the office, he discovered the BigHouse Foundation. I guess he chose [it] because of his heart for helping build healthy families in our community.”

The BigHouse Foundation is a local nonprofit organization founded in 2009 as the dream of two college students to positively impact the world of foster care. BigHouse now focuses on serving families in two ways, by providing resources and building relationships. According to its website, BigHouse’s mission is to connect the needs of foster families with the generosity of the community through the love of Jesus Christ.

“They are our official office ministry,” Cosby said. “And we put this event on every year to support them.”

According to its website, CFC provides specific care and attention to children and adults through state-of-the-art technology, premier office amenities and attentive and involved staff members. The website says that, at Cornerstone Family Chiropractic, the team is there to help individuals and their families achieve better health and to equip the community with better health strategies. CFC invites the communities of Auburn and Opelika to visit its office this weekend to enjoy the free, family-friendly fun, and contribute to a worthy cause.

“I view this event as a win all around for the community because one, it supports the local charity, the BigHouse Foundation, and two, it gets local vendors out here and small businesses in the community an opportunity to get in front of our community so they can share their product and learn … and then families that come out have a good time,” Cosby said. “It’s good, wholesome fun. There is a lot of free food; they don’t have to feel like they have to bring a ton of money to come out and have a good time with their family. We just love that it’s something that we have done for long enough now that people look for it these days. And we love to support BigHouse; we kind of have grown up in the community with them.”