Community Selects New Lee County District 4 Commissioner

BY JUSTIN TRAUSCH

AND MICHELLE KEY

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission seat for District 4 has finally been decided after Tuesday’s runoff election.

Newcomer Tony Langley has defeated incumbent Robert Ham after gaining 63.87% of the vote versus Ham’s 36.13%.

This was Langley’s first time running for public office, and his victory means the District 4 seat will not be occupied by Ham for the first time in 12 years. There was plenty of speculation about Ham’s ability to retain his seat after the razor-thin primary election, and those doubts have proven to be true.

Langley finished just 1.25% behind Ham in the primary election in May, and combined he and candidate Greg Boddie garnered two-thirds of the vote.

“I would like to thank all the people who got out and voted yesterday in the runoff election,” Langley said. “Thank you for your support and faith in me to do the job as Commissioner District 4. A special thank you for all of the guys and girls that got out and volunteered at the polling sites and for bearing the heat. Thanks again for your vote as it is time to go to work for the citizens of Lee County as we move forward.”

IN OTHER RACES:

UNITED STATES SENATE

Katie Britt outpaced Mo Brooks gaining 76.91% of Lee County votes for the United States Senate Seat and 60.01% of the statewide votes.

Brooks posted a statement on his Facebook page Tuesday night that read ” Every single person who helped this campaign is a patriot who loves America, and I thank you for it. This isn’t the outcome we wanted, but I am proud to have fought for our country. America, and you all, are worth it. God bless.”

Britt will face the Deomcratic candidate Will Boyd in the General Election in November.

ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE

Wes Allen won the count for the Alabama Secretary of State office. Allen received 61.84% of the votes cast in Lee County and 65.38% statewide. Allen defeated Jim Zeigler who had 38.16% of Lee County’s votes.

ALABAMA STATE AUDITOR

Stan Cooke took 51.86% of the votes in Lee County for the Alabama State Auditor position with Sorrell receiving 48.14%.

However, Sorrell received 57.46% of the votes statewide giving him the win.

In the May 26 issue of The Observer, we erroneously reported that the runoff for the state auditor position would be between Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell. We apologize for that error and any inconvenience or confusion it may have caused.

PSC PLACE NO. 1

Jeremy Oden took the top spot for the Public Service Commission, Place No. 1 with 56.89% of the votes in Lee County and 52.32% of the votes statewide.

PSC PLACE NO. 2

Chip Beeker secured the position for Public Service Commission, Place No. 2 with 53.82% of the votes in Lee County and 63.25% of the votes statewide.

GOVERNOR

On the Democratic ballot, Yolanda Rochelle Flowers won the democratic primary for governor with 58.92% of the votes in Lee County and 55.15% of the votes statewide.

Flowers will face Gov. Kay Ivey on the ballot in November.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

PUBLISHER’S NOTE:

These results are unofficial as of press time. They will be certified next week.

The Alabama State Senate race between Incumbant Tom Whatley and Jay Hovey has been contested and a hearing has been scheduled for the end of the month.

As it stands now, Hovey is leading Whatley by a single vote.