Barberitos Opens Second Location in Auburn

Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, a WOWorks restaurant brand, opened its newest location in Auburn on Feb. 2. Located at 234 N. Gay St., Suite C3, the “better-for-you” brand will feature menu items aimed at offering the Auburn community unique and exciting flavor profiles and provide health-conscious guests with nutritious meals that are budget-friendly.

The restaurant is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Mark Weeks, who is no stranger to the restaurant business. Weeks began working in the restaurant industry at age 15 and throughout the years worked every position — from cashier, to waiter, to senior executive roles and now an owner of his second Barberitos location. Weeks opened his first Barberitos location in Auburn in 2018, and he said he is excited to now bring another location to the other side of town.

With his years of experience in the restaurant industry, Weeks is able to lead his staff with the understanding of what it is like to be in each role in a restaurant. Weeks was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, but after spending several years living in many different states, he decided Auburn was the perfect place to raise his five children and open his business. He is an active member of the community, coaching his children’s sports teams, running concession stands for Parks and Rec and more.

Weeks said he is excited to continue bringing quality food options to the Auburn community.

“I am thrilled to be opening another Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina in the Auburn community,” he said. “Our goal is not only to have happy customers but happy employees. I am a firm believer that the customers’ experience directly relates to the team members’ experience, and I strive for quality all around. We look forward to continuing to serve the community we love for years to come.”

