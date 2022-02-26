AUBURN MAYOR RON ANDERS RUNNING FOR REELECTION

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders today is officially announcing that he is seeking reelection in the city’s Aug. 23, municipal election.

Anders is a lifelong resident of Auburn and is a longtime small businessman. He is serving his first term as mayor, having been elected in October 2018. Anders previously served six years on the Auburn City Council, including four as Mayor Pro Tem.

“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy to continue serving as our mayor,” said Anders. “It is the honor of a lifetime to have this privilege. Our community – the one in which I was raised, built my career and now raise my family – means everything to us, and I am excited at the progress we are making together. While we have already begun building a stronger, safer 21st century Auburn, I know that the future of our city can be even brighter. I remain steadfastly committed to transparent, accountable, and responsive government, and I will always put public service over politics. Utlizing public-private partnerships, innovation, and commonsense government Anders will serve hardworking families and small businesses across our community. These coming years will see Auburn reach heights we could have never dreamt of in the past. “I am going to continue working tirelessly to make Auburn the best possible place to live, worship, work, go to school and raise a family.”

From economic development and public safety investments to public space revitalization and infrastructure investments, we have already seen Auburn achieve landmark milestones. Anders’ leadership thus far has led to more than $1 billion in economic development projects, including the construction of East Alabama Health’s Auburn hospital and ER. These efforts will benefit families and job creators throughout the city for generations to come.

Auburn has also upgraded a significant amount of public safety infrastructure, from fire and police vehicles to a highly functional public safety center located downtown. Additionally, our city has spent more than $30 million on parks and recreation investments. Major improvements include Dinius Park, the inclusive playground at Town Creek and a major expansion of the Auburn Soccer Complex.

It should also be noted that, under Anders’ tenure, the city has spent roughly $15 million per year on new roads and infrastructure improvements to keep up with the pace of Auburn’s phenomenal growth. This includes the addition of significant new parking downtown. The city has also utilized federal and state grant funding to increase connectivity with sidewalks, green spaces and bike lanes. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, but please know this: we are just getting started,” Anders added. “The incredible support from across the Auburn community is humbling, and I would be truly grateful to earn your vote on August 23rd.”

A 1982 graduate of Auburn High School and a 1986 graduate of Auburn University, Anders has been an active member of the community and an ardent supporter of youth athletics. His efforts were foundational to bring the Alabama State High School Football Championship to Auburn. He was also instrumental in recruiting and chairing the 50th Anniversary Dixie Youth World Series hosted in Auburn.

The mayor is past chair, president, or member of innumerable civic, community, recreation, and charitable organizations in our community. Some notable roles include the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Planning Commission, Boys & Girls Clubs, Auburn Research and Technology Foundation, Auburn University Airport and Advisory Board and Auburn University Presidential Search and Advisory Team amongst others.

Anders lives in Auburn with his wife, Becky, with whom he has three children: Joshua, Patrick and Camille.