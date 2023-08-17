Applications Open for Auburn Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN —

The Auburn Public Library is recruiting students to serve on the Teen Advisory Board during the 2023-24 school year. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31.

The board is open to all interested 7 through 12 graders. The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to serve the library and its needs and to represent teens in the community. Teen Advisory Board members will volunteer their time assisting with library events, shelving and shelf-reading the collection, attending occasional meetings and advising library staff on teen needs and interests.

Interested teens should contact Samantha Godsy or Tonya Brown at libraryvolunteers@auburnalabama.org or (334) 501-3296 to request an application form.