Alabama Rural Ministry provides update for Lee County residents on home-replacement process

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Alabama Rural Ministry, in partnership with MEND and other mission-oriented organizations, is beginning the next phase for assisting the remaining survivors of the March 3rd tornado in replacing their destroyed homes. ARM will provide case management to guide survivors through the application and qualification requirements, followed by oversight of the rebuilding process.

Survivor households will be able to select their home models from several options, qualify with a financial lender for an affordable housing product, and make their own decisions regarding the options that best fit their financial ability. All survivor homeowners are able to apply and may be eligible for other assistance where they may not fully qualify with a lender. Those who were renting can also receive assistance from case managers to explore their options for replacement housing.

To begin the home replacement application, contact Alabama Rural Ministry at tornado@arm-al.org or by phone to 334-501-4276, extension 500.