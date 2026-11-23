BY BRANDON HUGHES

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Auburn went 3-0 against Bulldogs this season, and each win came easier than the last. Georgia came down to the final play in Athens, Mississippi State lasted about a half in Starkville and Samford lasted two snaps.

Jeremiah Cobb ran 62 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first play, Byrum Brown hit Chas Nimrod for 63 yards on Auburn’s second, and the Tigers (7-4) led 14-3 after 21 seconds of possession on their way to a 59-17 rout of Samford (4-8) on Senior Day at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“They snapped the ball twice; they get 14 on the board,” Samford head coach John Grass said.

It was the first time since at least 1992 that the Tigers scored TDs on their first two plays, and Cobb’s score — 12 seconds into the game — was the fastest to open a game since at least 1990.

“Everybody did what they’re supposed to do,” said Cobb, whose 62-yard run was the longest of his career.

He added a 47-yard TD catch in the second quarter, becoming the first Auburn running back since Jarquez Hunter in 2024 to score rushing and receiving TDs in the same game.

Then Brown’s afternoon was over.

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh told Tristan Ti’a early in the week that he would work with the first team, and the Oregon State transfer entered the game having completed 12 of 17 passes for 134 yards all season. In one half Saturday, he completed 17 of 18 passes for 341 yards and four TDs, ran for a fifth and handed the offense to Rhys Brush at halftime.

Eleven of his 17 completions gained 15 yards or more. His 326.9 efficiency rating was the best in school history, surpassing Jason Campbell’s 300.6 against ULM in 2002, and his 94.4 completion percentage tied Chris Todd’s school record from 2009.

“Absolute baller,” Brown said.

Ti’a deflected the credit.

“You put it anywhere in their vicinity, and they’re going to grab it,” Ti’a said.

And grab it they did, as nine different Tigers recorded a catch. Keshaun Singleton caught three TDs in the second quarter alone and finished with a career-high 150 yards. Nimrod had a career-high 157 yards. Auburn had never before had two receivers top 150 yards in the same game.

Cobb contributed 172 yards from scrimmage in the onslaught. The Tigers’ 38 second-quarter points set a program record for any quarter, and they needed just 4:33 of possession to score them.

Auburn’s nine first-half drives produced seven TDs, a field goal and a turnover on downs at the Samford 5. The 533 first-half yards included 404 through the air, the first 400-yard passing half in school history. Auburn’s quarterbacks finished with 480 passing yards, a school record.

Coleman Granberry, a senior linebacker from Auburn High School, got in on the first-half fun with his first sack of the season.

“It’s everything. It’s everything I dreamed of,” he said of playing in his hometown.

The 52-3 halftime cushion matched the largest in program history, set when Auburn led Purdue 56-7 at halftime of the 2018 Music City Bowl. That was also the last time an Auburn receiver caught three TDs in a half — Darius Slayton accomplished the feat that day.

The second half was a different story.

With the reserves in, Samford outgained Auburn 211-139, held the ball for 18:32 of the final 30 minutes and outscored the Tigers 14-7.

Auburn helped. A personal foul and a pass interference penalty kept Samford’s first TD drive alive, and a facemask penalty turned an 8-yard loss at the Auburn 19 yard line into a first-and-goal at the 9. The Bulldogs scored two plays later.

Auburn’s offense, meanwhile, managed one TD in four second-half possessions, with a turnover on downs at the Samford 17 yard line and an interception mixed in.

Golesh was in no mood to celebrate the easy victory.

“I was really disappointed in a lot of missed opportunities there,” Golesh said. “I was hoping we could get some guys in in the second half and pick up where we left off, and we really didn’t on both sides.”

Grass, who said he had never been part of a game in which his team surrendered 672 yards, took the consolation prize.

“We were able to win the second half,” he said.

True enough.

The win was Auburn’s seventh, its most since 2019, and secured the Tigers’ first winning season since 2020.

Golesh credited a senior class that, in his words, “chose to stay when it wasn’t super cool to stay,” and said its members “truly have laid a foundation for what’s coming.”

Nobody in the locker room confused that with arrival.

“I’ll be lying if I said that was the standard here,” safety Sylvester Smith-Reed said. “As soon as you look down on your opponent, you don’t think they’re worthy, that’s when you lose your edge.”

Singleton said the Iron Bowl was “all we talked about” from the day he arrived in January.

Auburn played one of the best halves in its history Saturday. The record book will remember it, but Golesh and the team had moved past it before they left the locker room.

“We turned the page 10 minutes ago,” said the first-year coach, “when we broke it down to the reason why you come to Auburn and the reason I came to Auburn: to be a part of what’s coming… this week.”

The Iron Bowl.

By the numbers

Two Auburn firsts on record: A 300-yard passer (Ti’a), two 100-yard receivers (Nimrod and Singleton), a 100-yard rusher (Cobb) in a half and TD passes from three different quarterbacks in a single game (Brown, Ti’a and Brush).

Ti’a’s 341 first-half passing yards were the most by an Auburn quarterback since Jarrett Stidham threw for 335 against Purdue in 2018.

The Iron Bowl will feature a new coaching matchup for the eighth consecutive year.

Up next

Auburn travels to Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 28, for the Iron Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.