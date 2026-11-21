ONGOING AND RECURRING EVENTS

MONDAYS — LUNCH AT THE CHAMBER: The Opelika Chamber is hosting “Lunch at the Chamber,” a weekly food truck and pop-up vendor event held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday at 200 S. Sixth St., Opelika.

MONDAYS — MAHJONG MONDAYS: Irish Bred Pub will host Mahjong Mondays each Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. The event includes open play, with Mahjong 101 offered on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The pub is located in downtown Opelika. For more information or to sign up, visit www.bamboo-belles.bamgoodtime.com.

TUESDAYS — TUESDAYS IN THE GARDEN: Tuesdays in the Garden takes place at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 136 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn, from 2 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday. All are welcome to drop by the garden, relax and enjoy the green space. Seating will be provided.

THIRD TUESDAYS — NAMI EAST ALABAMA: NAMI East Alabama, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Parkway Baptist Church, 764 E. University Drive, Auburn. Participants should enter through the double doors to the left of the main entrance and proceed to the end of the hall. NAMI provides mutual support, education and advocacy for families affected by mental illness. The public is invited.

WEDNESDAYS — VFW POST 5404: VFW Post 5404, 131 E. Veterans Blvd., Auburn, next to Ray’s Collision off South College Street, is open Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. for coffee, doughnuts, cake and conversation about military service and veterans benefits. All veterans and spouses are welcome.

THIRD WEDNESDAYS — LEE/RUSSELL COUNTY LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP: The Lee/Russell County Low Vision Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Opelika Regional Center, 355 Dunlop Drive, Opelika. Monthly discussions focus on ways to make life more manageable for those living with low vision. For details, contact Shiquita Fulton at (334) 705-2024 or Melody Wilson at (256) 368-3258.

FRIDAYS — COME HOME TO THE CORNER: Come Home to the Corner is held each Friday night before an Auburn University home football game at Toomer’s Corner in downtown Auburn.

ONGOING — THE PENGUIN PROJECT: Opelika Community Theatre is recruiting artists with disabilities and peer mentors for its inclusive Penguin Project program. Participation is free. Penguin Pals is for ages 6-9, Penguin Troupe for ages 10-20 and Penguin Players for ages 21 and older. Classes meet Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1220 Fox Run Ave. in Opelika. The spring 2027 production will be “Dare to Dream.”

ONGOING THROUGH DEC. 10 — AUBURN TOY DRIVE: Auburn Public Safety is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages 3-12 through Dec. 10. Donations may be dropped off at the Auburn Public Safety Building or any Auburn fire station. The program provides holiday gifts to eligible Auburn children. Volunteers are also needed to sort and distribute gifts. For information, visit auburnalabama.org/toy-drive or email toydrive@auburnalabama.org.

NOW THROUGH DEC. 6 — JONTAY KAHM: PERSONIFIED EXISTENCE: The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University will present “Jontay Kahm: Personified Existence,” the first museum exhibition of Plains Cree designer Jontay Kahm. The exhibition features nearly 20 sculptural garments, along with mixed-media works and video exploring themes of life, death, memory, identity and Indigenous knowledge systems. For museum hours and program information, visit jcsm.auburn.edu.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 1 — KEEP THE CHEER HERE: The Opelika Chamber of Commerce encourages residents and visitors to support local businesses during the holiday season through its Keep the Cheer Here initiative, which runs from Nov. 12 through Jan. 1.

NOVEMBER EVENTS

NOV. 25 — THE LONGEST TABLE: The annual free Thanksgiving community meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lee County Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. Everyone is invited to share a traditional Thanksgiving meal and fellowship, with no tickets or registration required. Volunteers and donations are welcome. For more information, visit The Longest Table — Opelika on Facebook.

NOV. 26 — SOUTHERN OAK THANKSGIVING BUFFET: Southern Oak will host a Thanksgiving Day buffet with seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The buffet will feature prime rib, pork loin, roasted turkey, salmon, chicken, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato mash, green bean casserole, seasonal salads, seafood selections, desserts and more. Cost is $87 per person, $40 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and younger, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations may be made through OpenTable or by calling (334) 737-2117.

NOV. 26 — THANKSGIVING DINNER AT 1856: 1856 — Culinary Residence at Auburn University’s Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will offer a special Thanksgiving dining experience featuring a holiday tasting menu. Reservations are available.

NOV. 28 — SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Opelika Main Street and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce encourage residents and visitors to support local merchants during Small Business Saturday. Participating businesses will be open during their regular operating hours.

DECEMBER EVENTS

MONTH OF DECEMBER — OPELIKA CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS: Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy holiday lights and Christmas decorations throughout Opelika. The city encourages families to take photos and share their holiday experiences using #MyOpelikaChristmas. For more information, visit www.opelikachristmas.com.

MONTH OF DECEMBER — BRING OPIE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: The city of Opelika Community Relations Office will coordinate its Bring Opie Home for Christmas holiday activity throughout December. Additional information is available through the city of Opelika.

MONTH OF DECEMBER — CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT: The Camelot neighborhood in Opelika will feature Christmas decorations and holiday displays throughout December.

DEC. 2 — OPELIKA HOLIDAY CHORAL CONCERT: Opelika High School and Opelika Middle School will present their holiday choral concert at 6 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.

DEC. 3 — OPELIKA HOLIDAY BAND CONCERT: Opelika High School and Opelika Middle School will present their holiday band concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.

DEC. 3 — ORNAMENT EXTRAVAGANZA RECEPTION: The Southside Center for the Arts will host an opening reception for its Ornament Extravaganza Fundraiser Exhibition from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Guests may meet participating artists, view the ornaments and enjoy light refreshments. Proceeds will support programs, educational opportunities and events at the Southside Center.

DEC. 3-6 — AACT PRESENTS SCENEWORKS

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present SceneWorks: A Sampler Platter of Theatre Dec. 3-5 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn. The production features 14 scenes from plays and movies, ranging from comedy to drama. The first act is family-friendly, while the second act contains strong adult language. Admission is pay-what-you-want, with a suggested donation of $8. Reservations and additional information are available at AuburnACT.org.

DEC. 4 — SNOPELIKA CHRISTMAS PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING: SNOPELIKA will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in downtown Opelika. The Christmas parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by downtown activities and the tree-lighting ceremony at Courthouse Square at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place rain or shine.

DEC. 4 — OPELIKA HOLIDAY LIGHT FIGHT DEADLINE: Residents participating in the Opelika Holiday Light Fight must complete their holiday displays and submit entries by Dec. 4. Judging will occur during the week of Dec. 16, with winners announced Dec. 18 on Keep Opelika Beautiful’s Facebook page. For information, visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com.

DEC. 5 — AUBURN UNITED METHODIST CHRISTMAS MARKET: Auburn United Women in Faith will host its annual Christmas Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay St. in Auburn. Shoppers can browse local arts, crafts, jewelry, home decor, baked goods, frozen casseroles and soups. Proceeds will support local missions through Auburn United Women in Faith. For more information, email aumcchristmasmarket@gmail.com.

DEC. 5 — HO HO HO HIKE: The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center will host its annual Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger are invited to enjoy nature-themed crafts, performances, cookies, hot chocolate, a Santa hunt and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is $15 per person ages 2 and older, plus applicable online fees. Children 23 months and younger are admitted free with a paid adult ticket. Advance tickets are required. Visit kpnc.auburn.edu.

DEC. 5 — LIGHT UP HEY DAY: Hey Day Market in Auburn will kick off its holiday celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with performances by Broadway vocalists Kelli Dodd and Jeremy Jefferson, competitive figure skater Harper Breitenfeld and a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

DEC. 5-JAN. 1 — HEY DAY HOLIDAY: Hey Day Market in Auburn will transform its outdoor greenspace into a holiday destination with an ice-skating rink, a 24-foot Christmas tree, decorations, photo opportunities and simulated snowfall daily at 5 p.m. The greenspace will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Skate rentals are $10 for children ages 12 and younger and $15 for ages 13 and older. Reservations are required. Additional activities will include visits from Santa and the Grinch, caroling, movie nights and workshops.

DEC. 5-JAN. 2 — GINGERBREAD VILLAGE: The annual Gingerbread Village will be displayed at Auburn University’s Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. Created by the pastry chefs of 1856 — Culinary Residence, the display features an elaborate gingerbread village and will remain available for viewing through Jan. 2.

DEC. 6, 13 AND 20 — POLAR BEAR TEA ON THACH: 1856 — Culinary Residence in Auburn will host a holiday tea experience in collaboration with Coca-Cola. The event will feature specialty teas, cocktails and sweet and savory selections. Coca-Cola’s Polar Bear is scheduled to make a special appearance during the Dec. 13 event. Tickets are required.

SUNDAYS DEC. 6, 13 AND 20 AND SATURDAYS DEC. 12 AND 19 — BRUNCH WITH SANTA: Southern Oak Classic Southern Cuisine at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa will host Brunch with Santa. Children can share their holiday wishes, enjoy breakfast, watch a movie and participate in arts and crafts. Cost is $45 for adults, $30 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Call (334) 737-2117 for reservations.

DEC. 7-8 — AACT YOUNG PERFORMERS AUDITIONS

Auburn Area Community Theatre Young Performers will hold open auditions for Between the Lines Jr. Dec. 7 and 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn. Auditions are open to teens ages 13-18, regardless of experience. Participants should prepare 30 seconds of an a cappella song, preferably from a Broadway musical, and be ready to read selections from the script. Audition materials and time-slot registration

are available at AuburnACT.org.

DEC. 7-11 — WHERE’S THEODORE ELF HUNT: Opelika Parks and Recreation will host its Where’s Theodore Elf Hunt during the week of Dec. 7-11. Additional information is available through Opelika Parks and Recreation.

DEC. 9-13 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH CHRISTMAS TOUR: The 33rd annual Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour will feature life-size Old World Santas and other holiday displays at historic homes along North Eighth and Ninth streets in Opelika. The displays may be viewed by driving through the neighborhood Dec. 9-13. A special walking tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m., with streets closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment, refreshments and historic displays will be featured. Visit Opelika Victorian Front Porch Tour on Facebook for information.

DEC. 9, 16, 23 AND 30 — HOLIDAY FLORAL WORKSHOPS: Hey Day Market in Auburn will offer holiday-themed floral workshops hosted by The Flower Bed on Wednesdays throughout December. Additional details and ticket information will be announced.

DEC. 11 — CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN: Opelika Main Street will host Christmas in a Railroad Town in downtown Opelika. Additional event information is available through Opelika Main Street.

DEC. 11 — COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES: The Collinwood neighborhood in Opelika will celebrate the 59th anniversary of its annual luminaries display from 5 to 9 p.m. The neighborhood will be illuminated with traditional holiday luminaries. There will be no rain date.

DEC. 11-12 — ROCKY BROOK ROCKET REINDEER EXPRESS: Opelika Parks and Recreation will host the Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening. Additional information is available through Opelika Parks and Recreation.

DEC. 12 — WINTER WONDER WORKSHOP: The Opelika Public Library will host its Winter Wonder Workshop beginning at 10 a.m.

DEC. 12 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH TOUR HOLIDAY PUB CRAWL: Opelika Main Street will host the Victorian Front Porch Tour Holiday Pub Crawl in downtown Opelika. Additional information is available through Opelika Main Street.

DEC. 18-19 — PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT HEY DAY: Families may visit Santa for holiday photographs outside Hey Day Market in Auburn, with Auburn University’s Samford Hall serving as the backdrop.

DEC. 19 — BETTER TOGETHER: A COMMUNITY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: Opelika Community Theatre will present “Better Together: A Community Holiday Celebration” at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the OCT Scholarship Fund and Penguin Project.

DEC. 22 — HOLIDAY TRIVIA AT HEY DAY: Hey Day Market in Auburn will host a holiday trivia event featuring questions about Christmas movies, music and traditions. Additional information will be available through Hey Day Market.

DEC. 23 — CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON: The Opelika Public Library will host a Christmas Movie Marathon beginning at 10 a.m.

DEC. 24 — FEAST OF SEVEN FISHES: Ariccia Cucina Italiana in Auburn will host a Christmas Eve Feast of Seven Fishes dinner featuring Italian-inspired seafood dishes, family-style dining and a dessert buffet. Reservations are available.

DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR’S EVE KIDS’ BALLOON DROP: Hey Day Market in Auburn will host its fifth annual family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration featuring ice skating, a children’s DJ, face painting, photo opportunities and a balloon drop at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2027

JAN. 29-30 AND FEB. 5-6 — RED: Opelika Community Theatre will present “Red” by John Logan, winner of the 2010 Tony Award for Best Play. Additional details will be announced.