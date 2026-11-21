OPINION —

If you are reading this column, I hope you have a great Thanksgiving. Since my Mama and Daddy are in heaven, my husband Mike and I now host Thanksgiving at our home in Auburn.

We celebrate with Jim and Rita (my brother and sister-in-law), Ryan (our nephew) and Tony and Karen (Rita’s brother and sister-in-law).

Jim and Rita now host the Patton family Christmas on Christmas Eve at their home in Sylacauga. They do an outstanding job and have a much bigger crowd than we do on Thanksgiving, and Mike and I really appreciate them. (You guessed it; we don’t want to swap holidays with them.)

Mama made cooking for Thanksgiving and Christmas look so easy, and boy, it’s really difficult. However, at least now I know not to grab the handle of Mama’s iron skillet really soon after the cornbread is done; apparently iron holds heat longer than other metals.

Also, as I do every Thanksgiving we’ve had without Mama, I hope that my dressing is as good as hers, but it never is; her dressing (and everything else she cooked) was slap your Grandma three times good. However, my pecan pie is almost as good as hers. But, I digress.

As I’ve often said in this column, I love downtown Opelika. The parking is plentiful and free. Also, I love the beautiful Christmas decorations. The city of Opelika gets an A+ from this retired English teacher for having the prettiest decorations in Lee County.

In addition, downtown Opelika has many great restaurants, and I’ve eaten at almost all of them. Recently, our good friend Jack texted me and asked, “Have you reviewed Resting Pulse?”

I replied, “I don’t think so. I thought that was a brewery.”

Jack said, “Yes, but they have food.”

Good friends like Jack are why I still have a restaurant review column; I really appreciate my friends who tell me about places to review.

Therefore, Mike and I met Jack and William at 714 First Ave. in historic downtown Opelika at Resting Pulse Brewing Company.

Laura, our server, was really fun, helpful and patient. She said Resting Pulse opened in 2019 and David and Terri Plundo, its owners, live in Auburn.

The Plundos stated in an informative pamphlet about their business, “Our vision for the Resting Pulse Brewing Company is to create an environment where you can come find your ‘resting pulse’ — to relax and spend time with friends and family while exploring new and exciting craft beers…”

I really loved the old brick walls and casual atmosphere of Resting Pulse, so I felt right at home.

For his meal, Mike ordered roast beef sliders, which came with chips and a pickle. I chose a sausage and pepperoni pizza.

Jack selected a pizza with ham, pineapple and banana pepper rings. William chose a sausage and pepperoni pizza for his meal.

Oh, my. My pizza was slap your Grandma two times good; it had lots of gooey, delicious cheese. After all, you can never have too much cheese. As Jack said, “It won’t go down easy if it’s not cheesy.” There you go.

Mike, Jack and William were just as pleased as I was about their meals. I gave Mike a piece of my pizza, and he took home several slices. Jack and William also got to-go boxes so that they could enjoy those amazing pizzas again the next day.

Besides our tasty choices, Resting Pulse also offers a large variety of snacks, including jumbo pretzels, cheese bread, loaded nachos, boiled peanuts and a charcuterie board.

BBQ pork, pepperoni pizza and Reuben sliders are also available to customers. Also, 14-inch hand-tossed pizzas have a big variety of toppings: pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, mild banana pepper rings, jalapenos, black or green olives, onion, bacon, ham, turkey, tomatoes and pineapple. Specialty pizzas are also served. In fact, just writing this column is making my mouth water. Mike and I will be ordering a Resting Pulse pizza on Saturday, the good Lord willing, to eat during Auburn’s football game.

Jim, Rita, Ryan, Tony and Karen, this review was for you. Thanks for making Mike’s and my Thanksgiving a lot of fun; love y’all!

Resting Pulse Brewing Company is closed Mondays and Tuesdays; it is open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesdays from 4 to 10 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Resting Pulse makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people never lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired after teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, Making the Grade, will appear in The Observer every other week. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.