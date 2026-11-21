BY ALI RAUCH | OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPINION —

There is a moment every December, right before the tree lights, when downtown Opelika goes completely quiet.

Thousands of people are standing shoulder to shoulder in Courthouse Square. Snow is falling on a street that has rarely seen a flake of the real thing. Somebody’s toddler is asleep on somebody’s shoulder. And for about 10 seconds, nobody is looking at a phone.

That moment is why we do SNOPELIKA.

This year it happens on Friday, Dec. 4. The Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m., and the tree lights up at 7:30 p.m. Last year, nearly 20,000 people joined us, a number that still astonishes me when I say it out loud.

So what makes this year different? The floats.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Movies,” and our entries took it personally. We are seeing more custom-built floats than we have ever had, from people who started sketching in October and have been in a garage with a staple gun ever since. Bigger and better than ever is not marketing copy this time. It is just what is coming down the street.

When the last entry passes, Courthouse Square turns into a winter wonderland. Snow falls downtown. Kids play in it. Families take photos with Santa. There are food trucks, local vendors, a live band and special characters wandering the crowd, including Snoopy, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and more.

Then the 72-foot tree lights up, the second-tallest in all of Alabama, standing in the middle of our town like it belongs there. Because it does. It’s straight out of a Hallmark movie.

The grand marshal this year is someone you have probably stood behind in line at the grocery store.

Larry Mitchell is a Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and performer who has toured the world playing guitar with Tracy Chapman, Billy Squier, Ric Ocasek and Miguel Bosé. He has nine solo records and 26 New Mexico Music Awards to his name, and he still tours with his own trio and with Native artists including Robert Mirabal and Joy Harjo.

He also lives here. His family is from Opelika, and he has spent years in this town quietly making music that travels the world.

That is the part I love. We spend a great deal of energy talking about how to attract talent to a community. Sometimes the talent is already here, parked in a driveway a few streets over, and all we have to do is say thank you out loud. On Dec. 4, we get to.

And the very next night, Dec. 5, Larry is playing a birthday show at The Sound Wall right here in town. It is his birthday week, and he is spending part of it leading our Christmas parade. Seating is limited, so check thesoundwall.com.

December is also when your dollar does the most good.

Keep the Cheer Here, our shop local campaign, is running now through Dec. 31. Shop at participating Chamber member businesses, upload your receipt and every receipt is an entry to win one of two prize baskets filled with gifts donated by those same businesses. It costs you nothing you were not already going to spend.

Money spent here stays here. It pays a neighbor, sponsors a ball team and keeps a light on in a storefront you would miss if it went dark. You can learn more and upload your receipts at opelikachamber.com.

But SNOPELIKA is only the opening act. The city, Parks and Recreation, the Public Library, Opelika Main Street and dozens of our members have filled this December with lights, markets, music and front porches worth driving slowly past. You can find all of it in one place at opelikachristmas.com.

Here are a few practical notes, because a magical night is easier when you know where to park.

Downtown streets close at 2 p.m. and reopen at 9 p.m. Free shuttles run from 4 to 9 p.m. out of Southern Union’s Parking Lot D, every 15 to 20 minutes, dropping off near City Hall. Public parking is open at the Chamber lot on South 6th, the City Hall lot on South 7th and along North Railroad Avenue. Accessible parking is behind the Lee County Courthouse off South 10th. Everything else you need is at opelikachamber.com.

Thank you to Opelika Ford for presenting SNOPELIKA and to our partners at the city of Opelika, who decorate this town with such care that visitors assume we hired someone to do it.

We did not. We just love it here.

I will be in the Square on Dec. 4, somewhere near that tree. Come find me.

Merry Christmas, Opelika!