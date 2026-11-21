BY ED SIKORA

FOR THE OBSERVER

LAS VEGAS — Auburn’s trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Championship ended with a 1-2 record as the Tigers struggled with inconsistent play and missed free throws throughout the three-game tournament.

The event, held at Michelob ULTRA Arena, featured eight teams, including nationally recognized programs such as Kansas, Houston and Florida.

vs. West Virginia

Auburn opened tournament play with a late-night matchup against West Virginia of the Big 12 Conference. The Tigers struggled offensively early, falling behind by as many as 18 points in the second half. However, Auburn mounted an impressive comeback, pulling within one point on three separate occasions.

Poor free-throw shooting proved costly. The Tigers converted just nine of 22 attempts from the line, contributing to a disappointing 76-70 loss. The defeat sent Auburn into a second-day matchup with tournament host UNLV of the Mountain West Conference.

vs. UNLV

The game against UNLV was closely contested throughout the first half, but Auburn came out with renewed energy after the break. A series of powerful dunks, timely 3-pointers and aggressive defensive play helped the Tigers take control and pull away for an 86-71 victory over the Runnin’ Rebels.

Auburn is at its best when its offense and defense complement one another. When the Tigers combine efficient scoring with aggressive defensive pressure, they can be a difficult team to beat.

vs. Notre Dame

Auburn closed tournament play against Notre Dame in the fifth-place game. The contest was evenly matched, although the Fighting Irish carried a six-point advantage into halftime. The teams traded baskets throughout much of the second half, with the score tied several times. However, Auburn was never able to take the lead.

Once again, free-throw shooting became a major problem. The Tigers missed seven free throws during the closing minutes, including a stretch of six consecutive misses. Inconsistent play and missed opportunities ultimately proved too much to overcome as Notre Dame defeated Auburn 78-73.

Auburn will return home to host Lipscomb before Thanksgiving before facing a challenging nonconference schedule in December. Upcoming matchups include a road contest at Clemson and a meeting with Wisconsin in Nashville.

As the Tigers prepare for the start of SEC play in January, establishing a consistent player rotation and improving free-throw shooting will be important priorities. Coach Steven Pearl and his staff will look to address those issues and build momentum with a string of victories before conference competition begins.