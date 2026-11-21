BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — Downtown Opelika has a new place for book lovers to browse, discover their next favorite read and connect with fellow readers. Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers has expanded into Opelika, opening a second location inside Whistle Stop Bottle & Brew at 840 N. Railroad Ave.

The expansion brings a bookstore back to downtown Opelika after several years without one, offering a selection of books, gifts and literary events in a familiar downtown gathering place.

According to store manager Mari Wilkes, the expansion had been a goal for owner Mike Armor for several years.

“Our owner, Mike Armor, has wanted to expand into Opelika for a few years now,” Wilkes said. “When I started as manager in March of 2025, we talked about it frequently. I was born and raised in Opelika.”

Wilkes said the bookstore’s success as a hub for signed copies of Theo of Golden for approximately 10 months, combined with the continued growth of downtown Opelika, helped convince them the time was right.

The opportunity to partner with Whistle Stop developed during discussions about another literary event.

Wilkes and Armor met with Scott and Julie Brown over the summer to discuss potentially hosting comedian Dusty Slay for the release of his book “We’re Having a Good Time, at The Bottling Plant Event Center.”

During that meeting, the conversation turned to the possibility of opening a bookstore in Opelika.

“We met with Scott and Julie Brown over the summer about potentially hosting Dusty Slay at the Bottling Plant Event Center,” Wilkes said. “During that meeting, we got sidetracked discussing a bookstore in Opelika. Mike and I visited the space and adored it right away! One thing led to another, and all the pieces fell into place. It’s the perfect business partnership!”

Julie Brown’s interest in reading and her book club, which meets at Whistle Stop, helped spark the conversation. The Browns had space available, and Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers had been looking for an opportunity to expand.

The new location offers a smaller selection than the original Auburn bookstore, but Wilkes said the goal is to maintain the same welcoming atmosphere.

“We wanted to keep the same vibe as our Auburn location,” she said. “I think our customers can walk into the new location and feel right at home!”

While the Opelika location does not currently offer coffee, Wilkes hopes that could change in the future.

The store carries new releases, staff recommendations, books by local authors and selections marketed as “blind dates,” allowing readers to discover books they might not otherwise choose. Other merchandise includes puzzles, journals, pens, stickers, bookmarks, Kudzu Hill candles and watercolor workbooks.

Wilkes said particular attention has been given to the children’s section because of Whistle Stop’s family-friendly atmosphere.

“We pay close attention to our children’s section especially at our Opelika location,” Wilkes said. “Whistle Stop is known as a great family-friendly business, and we’ve noticed many families browsing our shelves.”

The combination of books and beverages has already created some memorable interactions.

“One of our first customers walked in and asked if she could go get a beer and then browse the shelves,” Wilkes recalled. “I said ‘absolutely yes!’ Who doesn’t want to grab a drink and browse bookshelves?”

Since opening, the response from customers has been encouraging, particularly among Whistle Stop’s regular patrons who have discovered the bookstore within the space.

The store celebrated its grand opening with visits and book signings by authors Tiffany Crum, whose work includes This Story Might Save Your Life, and Rachel Hawkins, author of The Wife Upstairs and The Storm. Signed copies of their books are available at the Opelika location.

Wilkes said the bookstore also hopes to become a gathering place for readers through book clubs, author visits and other activities.

A new book club, Books & Bites, will hold its first meeting Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. Participants will discuss Fannie Flagg’s A Redbird Christmas and are encouraged to bring a snack to share.

Additional plans include a classics book club, potential children’s story times and visits from children’s authors. The bookstore is also exploring the possibility of bringing some of its popular Auburn events, including Page Pairings, to the Opelika location in partnership with Whistle Stop.

For Wilkes, the expansion represents more than another place to purchase books. She hopes it will encourage people to spend time browsing, talking about books and discovering something unexpected.

“Everyone needs a bookstore to browse!” she said. “Bookstores are an experience completely different than clicking that “add to cart” button. When you walk in, a bookseller greets you and is excited to talk about books. You get recommendations for books you may have never heard of. Then you come back for more!”

Wilkes said downtown Opelika’s growing collection of restaurants, boutiques and bakeries makes it an ideal setting for the bookstore.

“Downtown Opelika has so much to offer — great restaurants, great boutiques, great bakeries — but it was missing a bookstore,” she said. “We are happy to fill that void.”

The bookstore also offers special orders for titles not currently in stock and welcomes suggestions for future events and book clubs.

Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers’ Opelika location is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.auburnoilbooksellers.com or contact Wilkes at mari@auburnoilbooksellers.com.