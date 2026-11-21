Southside Center for the Arts to host Ornament Extravaganza fundraiser

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Southside Center for the Arts will host its Ornament Extravaganza Fundraiser Exhibition Reception on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature hand-painted ornaments created by local artists, offering visitors an opportunity to view the artwork and meet the artists. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweaters, and light refreshments will be served.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The Ornament Extravaganza exhibition will remain on display at the Southside Center for the Arts from Dec. 3, 2026, through Jan. 8, 2027. Viewing hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support future programs, educational opportunities and events at the center.

The Southside Center for the Arts is located at 1103 Glenn St. in Opelika.

For more information, contact Myra Stephenson at (334) 203-1017 or SouthsideCenterManager@gmail.com. Additional information is available at www.southsidecenterforthearts.org or on social media at @southsidecenterforthearts.