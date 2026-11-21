

Board reviews progress on $120 million middle school project, Fox Run expansion and district academic performance.

BY EVAN BROWN

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika City Schools earned an overall score of 88 on the 2025-26 state report card, with district officials emphasizing student growth during the Opelika Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The curriculum department reported a 97% academic growth rate and a 65% academic achievement measure. The district received all 25 possible points for academic growth and all 10 points for college and career readiness. It also earned 13 of 20 points for academic achievement, nine of 10 for attendance, 28 of 30 for graduation rate and three of five for PELP.

Officials also outlined the district’s use of instructional coaches to identify learning gaps and support classroom instruction.

During the meeting, the board received updates on the Fox Run School addition and the planned Opelika Middle School.

The 70,300-square-foot Fox Run addition is 30% complete, according to Lamar Zuiderhoek of Scout Program Management. First-floor slabs have been poured in classroom areas, and crews are installing steel bar joists. The project has a scheduled completion date of August 2027.

Construction documents for the new Opelika Middle School are 40% complete, and an early site-work package is scheduled to go out for bids in early December. The project has a projected construction budget of $120 million and a scheduled completion date of summer 2029.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Harrison reported $80.7 million in general fund revenue for the fiscal year, 2.4% above budget.



In other business:

• The board approved the purchase of three conventional school buses from Transportation South for $521,340. Officials said the buses would be less expensive and easier to maintain than the flat-nosed models the district has historically purchased.

• The board also approved moving the Child Nutrition Program’s produce contract to Quality Produce.

The next Opelika Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15.