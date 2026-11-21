Butcher Paper BBQ honors veterans

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — In recognition of Veterans Day, Mark Coxwell, owner of Butcher Paper BBQ, made a monetary donation to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 95 of Auburn-Opelika to support local veterans and their families.

The contribution reflects Coxwell’s appreciation for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military and the sacrifices they have made.

DAV Chapter 95 works to assist disabled veterans and their families by providing support, guidance and advocacy. The organization helps veterans navigate challenges and access resources and benefits available to them.

Officers and members of DAV Chapter 95 expressed their appreciation to Coxwell and Butcher Paper BBQ for their generosity and commitment to the veteran community.

The organization said contributions from local businesses play an important role in supporting veterans throughout Auburn and Opelika.

Chapter members recognized Coxwell for his community spirit and continued appreciation for those who have served their country.