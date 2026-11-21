CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to shop small and win big this holiday season with the return of its Keep the Cheer Here campaign.

The campaign began last week and continues through Jan. 1, 2027, rewarding shoppers for supporting local businesses during the holiday season.

To participate, shoppers visit participating businesses, scan the Keep the Cheer Here QR code at the register and upload their receipts. Each receipt earns entries for a chance to win one of two prize baskets filled with gift cards, products and experiences donated by participating businesses.

Last year, more than 100 shoppers submitted 185 receipts from 40 participating businesses, representing more than $14,000 spent locally. The campaign’s interactive shopping map was accessed more than 2,500 times as shoppers explored participating businesses.

This year’s participating businesses are also featured on an interactive shopping map, making it easier for residents and visitors to plan their holiday shopping throughout Opelika.

Keep the Cheer Here is presented by 360 Management, with Fringe Consignment and Taylor Made Designs serving as gold sponsors.

For more information and to view the map of participating businesses, visit www.opelikachamber.com/keepthecheerhere/.