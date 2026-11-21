Monarch Estates honors veterans

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Thirteen military veterans were honored during a Veterans Day recognition ceremony Nov. 12 at Monarch Estates Senior Living.

The ceremony brought together veterans, family members, residents and guests to recognize the service and sacrifices of those who served in the U.S. military.

The event began with the presentation of colors by the Southern Preparatory Academy JROTC Color Guard, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Representatives of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5404 of Auburn presented each veteran with a certificate of appreciation. Members of the GAAL Chapter of Quilts of Valor also presented each veteran with a patriotic quilt as a symbol of gratitude for their military service.

Following the presentations, Monarch Estates hosted a reception for veterans, their families and guests.

The event was made possible through the combined efforts of Monarch Estates Senior Living, Southern Preparatory Academy JROTC Color Guard, VFW Post 5404 and the GAAL Chapter of Quilts of Valor.