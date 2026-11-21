JOHN PENNINGTON FOSTER

John Pennington Foster went home into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Nov. 16, 2026. John was happiest when he could be outdoors; it gave him breathing room. He could recognize and name almost any tree, shrub or flower. He found comfort, joy and inspiration in the vastness and beauty of God’s Creation. He passed this love of nature to his sons, Eli and Thomas, who enjoyed many happy hours hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with their dad.

John was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John T. Sistrunk; and his paternal grandparents, Henry and Barbara Foster. He is survived by his beloved parents, Robert and Debra Foster; brother, Joshua (Sarah) Foster; nephew and niece, Samuel and Catherine Foster; brother, Parker (Hayley) Foster; and his greatest blessings, sons Eli and Thomas. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Joyce G. Sistrunk, aunt Lisa (Billy) Kitchens, aunt Angie (Tommy) King, aunt Elizabeth Meinsler, and uncles Hal (Holly) and Stephen Foster; cousins, Shaun, Morgan and Jace Kitchens, Drew (Chelsea) King, Devan (Austin) Barnett, Destin (Katie) King, Dusty (Jessica) King, Christopher Meinsler, Jonathan Meinsler, Taylor Britton (Ben), Noelle Foster and many other cherished family and friends.

A celebration of life took place at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, with visitation at 1 p.m. prior to the service at Society Hill Methodist Church, 14033 Red Road, Auburn, AL.

In lieu of flowers, or donations, please kindly consider making a donation to a GoFundMe account for his treasured sons, Eli and Thomas Foster.

“The heavens declare the glory of God, the skies proclaim the works of His hand.” Psalm 19:1

JEANETTE HASTY JONES

Funeral services for Jeanette Hasty Jones, 86, of Auburn, was held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at Auburn United Methodist Church, with senior pastor Dr. Cory Smith officiating.

Mrs. Jones passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Arbor Springs Health Facility, surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanette was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Bessemer, Alabama, to Earnest and Diana Hasty. She attended Bessemer High School, where she was a member of the Drama Club, several choirs, the National Honor Society, Junior Red Cross Council and Forensic Society. She also served as vice president of the Glee Club and junior class chaplain.

Upon graduation, she began her college studies at Birmingham-Southern College (BSC). Shortly after her freshman year began, she met the love of her life and future husband, Thomas “Tom” Jones. They married Aug. 30, 1959.

Jeanette completed her undergraduate studies at Auburn University, earning a Bachelor of Science in education. She continued her education at Auburn, earning both a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Education. She taught English literature at Auburn University, Southern Union State Junior College and Alexander City Junior College for more than 25 years.

Jeanette was an active member of Auburn United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and was involved in its music ministry. She was a proud member of the church’s Men’s and Women’s Chancel Choir and Ensemble Choir and participated in its Star Spangled Spectacular each July for many years.

Jeanette was talented and had a special place in her heart for music and the arts. In addition to her church involvement, she was a member and president of the Women’s Club of Auburn.

She and Tom enjoyed attending Auburn football games together and cheering on the Tigers. They created many cherished memories throughout their years together.

Jeanette is survived by her two sons, Stephen Hasty Jones (Rebecca) of Hoover, Alabama, and Mark Thomas Jones (Shannon) of Auburn; five grandchildren, Brooke Baker (Brian), Molly Nay (Tyler) and Hannah Jones (Jon), all of Hoover, Nicholas Jones of Atlanta, and Alexis Jones of Boston; and five great-grandchildren, Allie Baker, Benjamin Baker, Lucy Baker, Jacob Nay and William Nay, all of Hoover.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Elliott Jones; her parents, Earnest T. Hasty and Diana K. Hasty; and two sisters, Earnestine Hasty Appleyard and Wanda Hasty.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, educator and friend. Although her nickname — and license plate — was “Dr. Mama,” Jeanette was proper and poised. She was witty, intelligent, compassionate and full of life.

Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her family and always had stories to share. She will be missed tremendously.

STEPHEN WOODS WHATLEY

Stephen Woods Whatley passed away peacefully at his home in LaFayette, Alabama, on Nov. 17, 2026. He was born in Opelika in 1951 to Dr. William Biggers Whatley Jr. and Helen Stites Whatley.

He graduated from Auburn University in 1973 and moved to California, where he began his banking career at Security Pacific Bank and earned a master’s degree in economics from California State University, Los Angeles.

In 1977, Steve and his wife, Miriam, moved back to the South to be closer to family. He worked in various roles at AmSouth Bank and Colonial Bank in Opelika. In 2007, after a 25-year career with Colonial Bank, Steve left to establish Southern States Bank, a community bank headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

He and his team took the bank public on the Nasdaq in 2021. He served as chairman and CEO until 2023 and went on to help establish Southern Edge Connect, a data center and rural connectivity hub in Anniston, now known as Firm Farm.

Steve cherished the relationships he formed with colleagues and clients over the years.

An avid outdoorsman, Steve was never happier than when he was on the golf course, in a duck blind or dove field, fly-fishing out West or spending time on his farm, where he and Lucy raised cattle, sheep, a pig named Arnold and honeybees, and grew muscadine grapes.

One of his greatest passions was conserving, restoring and managing wetlands through his service on the boards of Ducks Unlimited for more than 20 years and Wetlands America Trust for 10 years.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Lucy Whatley, his wife of 31 years; his brothers, Dr. Jim Whatley (Nancy) and Dr. Bill Whatley (Janet); his sister, Kathryn Whetstone (Bill); his children, Kirsten Whatley Schriner (Frank) and Stephen Whatley (Kelly); his grandchildren, Helen Schriner, Mac Schriner and Woods Whatley; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his pride and joy, his dogs, Edgar, Cooper and Rip.

If you were lucky enough to know Steve, you experienced his quick wit and humor, which was sometimes at your expense and always certain to make you laugh. He loved his family and friends fiercely and never met a stranger. He had a gift for connecting with everyone he met.

He was generous beyond measure and always up for any adventure. He loved traveling with Lucy, attending concerts, enjoying great food and watching Auburn football games.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Nov. 21, at Trinity Methodist Church, 800 Second Ave., in Opelika.

Memorial gifts may be made to: Ducks Unlimited

One Waterfowl Way

Memphis, TN 38210

www.ducks.org/memorial

Trinity Methodist Church

800 Second Ave.

Opelika, AL 36801

Grace Episcopal Church

1000 Leighton Ave.

Anniston, AL 36207

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

TERRY KELLEY

Feb. 25,1961 — Nov. 16, 2026

A graveside service was held on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

JULIA CAROLYN POOLE CODY

Julia Carolyn Poole Cody, 90, passed away peacefully Nov. 13, 2026, at Bethany House in Auburn. She was a longtime resident of Auburn, followed by many years in Rougemont, North Carolina, before returning to Auburn. She was born April 12, 1936, in Ocilla, Georgia, to Charles and Mary Poole.

After graduating from high school in 1954, Carolyn left South Georgia to attend the University of Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. In 1958, she became a certified medical technologist and began working as a laboratory technician. That same year, she married Reynolds Morris Cody. After welcoming two daughters, Jenny and Joan, the family moved to Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 66 years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Cody Head (Bob) and Joan Cody Jacobs (Rick); five grandchildren, Chelsea Jacobs Twible (Billy), Steven Head (Paige), Courtney Jacobs, Sara Head Dennis (Bradley) and Matthew Jacobs; and four great-grandchildren, Cora Twible, Levi Head, Owen Twible and Anderson Dennis.

Carolyn was an avid Auburn Tigers football fan for many years, a devoted wife and homemaker, and a wonderful cook. She contributed many dishes to church and school events throughout the years and during the holidays.

A small family gathering will be held before Carolyn’s interment in Asheville, North Carolina. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregiving staff at The Phoenix (Pearl Community) and Bethany House for their loving care.

EARL EDWARD ORNER

Earl Edward Orner was born May 28, 1931, in Wellsville, Pennsylvania.

Earl shared 70 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Janet “Jan” Elaine Grim Orner. Together, they built a life filled with love, family and many cherished memories.

Earl began his career as an auto body builder but spent most of his professional life as a talented sign painter and artist. His creativity and artistic abilities continued long after retirement, when he turned his talents toward building custom furniture. He was a man who enjoyed working with his hands and took pride in creating things. He also loved spending time working in his yard.

Earl was a gifted musician who enjoyed sharing his love of gospel music. He played the mandolin with the gospel group Back Porch Gospel, combining his love of music and his faith.

Earl and Jan lived for more than 40 years in East Berlin, Pennsylvania. In 1977, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and later settled in Wickenburg, Arizona, where they lived until 2021. That year, they relocated to Dadeville, Alabama, to be closer to their oldest daughter, Denise, and her husband, Greg Cessna.

Faith was an important part of Earl and Jan’s lives. While living in Wickenburg, they were members of Congress Congregational Church, where their daughter Barbara Willis and her husband, Tim, served as pastors. After moving to Alabama, Earl and Jan became members of Lake Martin Baptist Church.

Earl was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Lori Crane, in 2010 and his grandson, Austin.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Janet “Jan”; his children, Denise Cessna and her husband, Greg; Barbara Willis and her husband, Tim; and Edward Earl Orner and his wife, Brigit, of Seattle.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew Cessna, Christopher Cessna, Rebecca Cessna Butcher, Ashley Willis, Spencer Willis, Summer Crane and Tia Crane; and eight great-grandchildren, Ava Cessna, Jackson Cessna, Bennett Cessna, Luke Cessna, Elliott Willis, August Willis, Caroline Butcher and James Butcher.

Earl’s life was marked by creativity, music, faith, hard work and devotion to his family. His artistic talents, love of gospel music and the memories he created with those he loved will remain part of his lasting legacy.

A memorial service celebrating Earl’s life will be held Jan. 16, 2027, at 1 p.m. at Lake Martin Baptist Church, 9823 County Road 34, Dadeville, Alabama.

CAROL TUCKER BYRD

Carol Tucker Byrd passed away peacefully Nov. 19, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Sylvester Tucker; her daughter, Elizabeth Byrd; and her granddaughter, Jessica Byrd.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Bill Byrd, of Auburn; her sons, Andrew Byrd of Destin, Florida, and Adam Byrd (Tanya) of Auburn; and her grandchildren, Dr. Will Byrd (Dr. Katie Byrd), Ellie Byrd and Drew Byrd (Skylar).

A 1960 graduate of Bay High School in Panama City, Florida, Carol cherished her high school friends throughout her life.

While raising her children, she attended seven colleges and earned a master’s degree in English from Auburn University, graduating cum laude. She taught English literature at Auburn High School for 14 years.

An avid Shakespeare fan, Carol attended every play she could at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. She loved sharing that passion with her grandchildren, including them in outings to the plays.

Carol also loved traveling and exploring Europe and found joy in birds, dogs, cats and all things nature.

Visitation was held Nov. 24 at noon at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Auburn, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. A graveside service later followed at Town Creek Cemetery.

LEILAWIL SMITH T JOHNSON

Leilawil Smith T Johnson, 82, affectionately known as Lei, was born on Sept. 23, 1944. She passed from this life on Nov. 19. She lived a life filled with faith, love, generosity, laughter and a deep devotion to the people and things she held dear.

Lei dedicated 30 years of her life to teaching in the Opelika school system, where she had the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of countless students.

She shared 51 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Boalman Hugo Johnson (Bubber). Together, they shared a love of traveling and a special passion for German shepherds, which were a significant part of their lives. Lei especially cherished the time spent with her beloved dog, Jake, who held a special place in her heart.

A devoted Christian, Lei was active in her local church, and her faith was an important part of who she was. She was known for her generous spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She had a spunky personality, a wonderful sense of humor and a way of bringing laughter and joy to those around her. She was truly one of a kind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, F.B. Smith T and Susan Jane Smith T; her sister, Susan Jane Roberts; and her beloved husband, Boalman Hugo Johnson (Bubber).

She is survived by her sister, Eugenia Smith T Fenn, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom will cherish her memory.

Services were held at Providence Baptist church in Beauregard, on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.