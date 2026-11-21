BY ROBERT MILLER

OPINION —

Thanksgiving has a way of making us slow down, at least for a little while. We gather around tables, eat more than we probably should and spend time with people we love. Somewhere in the middle of all of that, many of us will pause and think about the things we’re thankful for. That’s a good thing, but Luke 17 reminds us that biblical thanksgiving goes deeper than simply appreciating what we have.

Jesus was traveling toward Jerusalem when 10 men with leprosy met him from a distance. Their condition had changed nearly every part of their lives, separating them from normal community life and keeping them from simply walking into a crowd and carrying on like everyone else. When they saw Jesus, they cried out, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!” They knew they had a need they couldn’t fix on their own, and they asked him for mercy.

Jesus told them to go show themselves to the priests. Under the law, the priest was the one who could examine someone who had been healed and declare that person clean. What makes the moment so powerful is that Luke says, “As they went, they were cleansed.” They had to start walking before they saw the outcome.

That’s faith. Sometimes we want God to show us exactly how everything is going to work out before we take the next step. We want the whole plan, every detail and some assurance that nothing difficult will happen along the way. But there are moments when faith simply means doing the next thing God has asked us to do.

All 10 men went, and all 10 were healed. Then the story takes a turn. Luke tells us that one of them, when he realized what had happened, turned around, came back praising God with a loud voice, fell at Jesus’ feet and thanked him.

Only one came back, and that’s the part of this story that always gets my attention. Ten people had the same problem, 10 cried out for mercy, 10 obeyed Jesus and 10 experienced the same incredible healing. Yet only one turned back. Jesus even asked, “Were there not ten cleansed? But where are the nine?”

I don’t think Jesus asked because he didn’t know where they were. The question exposes something about the human heart. We can be very good at praying when we need something, but once the crisis passes and life starts to feel normal again, it’s easy to move on without stopping to remember what God has done.

We pray when the diagnosis comes, when money gets tight, when a marriage is struggling or when one of our children is hurting. We pray when we don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. Then God carries us through, the prayer gets answered and eventually the thing we once begged him for becomes part of our ordinary life.

That’s why gratitude matters. Gratitude makes us stop and remember, but more importantly, it makes us turn back. The healed man didn’t simply recognize that his life had changed; he recognized who had changed it.

There’s a difference between being thankful for something and being thankful to someone. We can appreciate a meal without ever thinking about the God who provided it. We can be thankful for another year of life without acknowledging the one who gave it, and we can enjoy the blessings of God while slowly forgetting the God who blessed us.

Thanksgiving should do more than make us count our blessings. It should turn our hearts toward the one from whom those blessings come. Maybe that’s something worth thinking about as we gather around our tables this year.

What have you gotten used to that you once prayed for? What has God carried you through that you rarely think about anymore? What mercy have you received that once seemed impossible but now feels ordinary because enough time has passed?

For the Christian, the greatest reason for thanksgiving goes beyond anything we can place on a table. We’ve been given Jesus Christ, and through him we have forgiveness, grace, reconciliation and the hope of eternal life. Those are gifts we should never allow to become ordinary.

The nine received the gift and kept walking. The one who understood thanksgiving turned around and went back to Jesus. This Thanksgiving, enjoy the meal, enjoy the family, enjoy the laughter and the traditions, but don’t forget to turn back to the one who gave them.