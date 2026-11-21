OPINION —

The Bible teaches us that “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27).

What does it mean to be “made in God’s image”? Since the Bible also teaches us that God is a spirit, it does not mean that God has the physical appearance of a human being. God is a spirit without a body. John Piper’s explanation is helpful:

“So I think being created in the image of God means that we image God. We reflect God. We live in a way, we feel in a way, we speak in a way that calls attention to the brightness of the glory of God.”

God designed humans to exhibit in our daily lives God’s character and his nature, to call attention to God’s goodness, love and purpose for humankind. This we do in our actions and our relationships. Because God formed Adam from dust and breathed life into him, humanity is different from all God’s other creations; humans have both a body and a soul.

This gives humans certain qualities that mirror God’s attributes. We can relate to God and commune with God. We can enjoy fellowship with God; John describes it this way: “And our fellowship is with the Father and with his Son, Jesus Christ” (1 John 1:3).

God is our Father, a person. The Trinity consists of three persons — the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The three are One. As a person, God can experience both anger and joy, just as those created in his image can.

God’s anger at the Israelites is mentioned frequently in the Old Testament. An example is in Numbers 11, where God is displeased with the people for complaining, “and his anger was kindled.” Solomon tells us that God delights in justice: “The Lord abhors dishonest scales, but accurate weights are his delight” (Proverbs 11:1).

So the biblical picture of God is clear. God is displeased with disobedience. He is pleased with obedience. But the Bible provides evidence that God’s pleasure can be elevated to joy, which is defined as “great” pleasure. So in one sense the pleasure of being pleased is good, but less than what the Bible calls joy. Being pleased is a feeling of satisfaction, being glad that something has happened. Joy is an emotion of greater delight, keen or elevated pleasure.

What, then, gives God joy? When does pleasing God awaken joy in God’s heart? Jesus gives us the answer in the Parable of the Lost Son (Luke 15). Jesus paints an awesome portrait of God the Father. When the prodigal son “came to his senses,” he returned home in shame, hoping his father would make him one of his hired men. The father sees his son coming. He is filled with compassion and runs to meet his son, throwing his arms around him and kissing him.

Instead of reprimanding his son for his sins, the father puts the best robe on him, “a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet.” He calls for a feast and a celebration saying, “For this son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.” And except for the older brother, they began to rejoice!

This parable reveals beautifully what gives God joy — the repentance of a child who turns from disobedience to embrace the forgiving love of his father! We need not wonder what elates our heavenly Father. This is it — a repentant sinner coming alive to celebrate his Father’s love!

Oswald Chambers offers in his unique way a further explanation about what gives God joy. He has been writing about our need to have such confidence in God that it is not broken by difficult circumstances. Then he says, “We have been talking quite a lot about sanctification, but what will be the result in our lives? It will be expressed in our lives as a peaceful resting in God, which means a total oneness with Him. And this oneness will make us not only blameless in His sight, but also a profound joy to Him” (My Utmost for His Highest, Aug. 12).

What is oneness with God? It is making our top priority what Jesus called the greatest commandment. Oneness with God happens when you “love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and love your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10:27).

Oneness is being completely in sync with God’s will. It is being fully aligned with God’s purposes for our lives and for our world. Oneness with God occurs when you obey Jesus’ teaching because you love him, which causes Jesus and the Father to love you and make their home in your heart: “If anyone loves me, he will obey my teaching. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him” (John 14:23). This oneness, the result of loving obedience, gives God what Oswald Chambers calls profound joy. And I could not agree more.God is angry when his children disobey him. He is joyful when his children love and obey him. Child of God, let’s give our Father joy — profound joy!