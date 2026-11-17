BY BRANDON HUGHES

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — As the saying goes, all roads lead to Rome … or to Starkville, Mississippi, as it were. The 12th-century proverb means that the same outcome can be reached in many ways, which Auburn proved as the FAA’s nationwide ground stop forced the Tigers to travel to the game by bus. Alaric and the Visigoths reached Rome by road, too, but they needed three days to sack the Eternal City. The Tigers (6-4, 4-4) needed just one half to sack Mississippi State (4-6, 2-6) — four sacks, five forced fumbles and 24 points off turnovers before the break — in a 41-9 rout that made Auburn bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

For a few minutes, though, the five-hour bus ride looked like the easy part. Expecting a din of cowbells, Auburn opened with a silent snap count, but two Stanton Ramil false starts and an 11-yard sack of Byrum Brown later, the Tigers punted from their own 15. Auburn is now one of three teams without an opening-drive score this season, joining Southern Miss and New Mexico. Tiger coach Alex Golesh conceded the silent count was a mistake.

“That jacked us up and probably didn’t need to be,” Golesh said. “Once we got off of that, we were fine.”

Fine, in large part, because the barbarians were already over the wall. Mississippi State’s first possession died at the Auburn 20 when a bobbled field-goal snap became an 11-yard loss for the holder. Three snaps after Brown’s first interception in 124 attempts — State’s first pick in seven games — sophomore Darrion Smith beat his blocker on third-and-15 and stripped A.J. Swann. Cody Sigler fell on it at the State 38, and three plays later Brown found Keshaun Singleton for a 26-yard touchdown. Smith wears No. 11 on defense, and Singleton wears it on offense; the pair would lead the way on their sides of the ball all afternoon.

If the first quarter was the invasion, the second was the ransacking. After Alex McPherson missed a 48-yard field goal with Auburn clinging to a 10-7 lead, freshman linebacker Shadarius Toodle — in his first career start — picked up where he left off last week by dropping Swann on third-and-7 and knocking the ball loose. Smith scooped it and rumbled 34 yards to the 1, and Brown scored on the next snap. Three plays into State’s next series, Nate Johnson stripped backup quarterback Parker Puckett on a 15-yard sack; Jared Smith recovered at the 21, and Jeremiah Cobb scored from 10 yards out four plays later. When the Bulldogs turned to a third quarterback, true freshman Brodie McWhorter, Jared Smith punched the ball away from running back Kolin Wilson, Rayshawn Pleasant fell on it, and McPherson’s 31-yarder at the horn made it 27-7. Those 27 first-half points were Auburn’s most in an SEC game since a 2023 win at Arkansas.

The four scoring drives that followed the fumbles covered 93 yards combined, and the 24 points off turnovers were the most for the Tigers since beating ULM in 2010. It was also the most fumble recoveries in a half since the 1997 SEC Championship Game against Tennessee.

Pleasant spoke about the forced fumbles.

“What’s crazy is that’s something that we practice on a lot,” Pleasant said. “The coaches do a great job of putting us through drills where we work on punching the ball out. You saw it pay off today. It really felt like practice out there for us.”

How it happened matters as much as how often. All four strip-sacks came on four-man rushes — no blitz needed, just a defender winning his matchup. State ran 46 times for 46 yards, and Auburn piled up a season-high 13 tackles for loss.

Handed short fields, Auburn’s offense did something it hasn’t always done this season — it capitalized. The Tigers went 4-for-4 in the red zone; State went 0-for-4. This was the first time Auburn held an SEC opponent scoreless in the red zone since beating Vanderbilt in 2023. In the third quarter, Brown hit Chas Nimrod for 35 yards and then Singleton for 42 more to make it 41-7. It was the Tigers’ most points through three quarters against a conference opponent since scoring 42 against LSU in 2020.

Entering the third quarter, Golesh said he knew what he wanted to see out of his team.

“The challenge in the second half was to go choke them out,” he said.

The defense did just that. State’s longest drive of the day, a 16-play, 84-yard march that bridged the third and fourth quarters, ended on fourth-and-2 at the Auburn 3. Its next threat died at the same spot on a fourth-down incompletion. The Bulldogs’ only points after their lone TD came on a safety, when Omar Mabson II was dropped in the end zone on the snap after the first goal-line stand.

Golesh made clear that bowl eligibility isn’t a finish line.

“It’s huge in the sense that we get to continue to practice,” he said. “But it’s certainly not the standard at Auburn. The standard is that you compete for championships.”

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is a standard. But two weeks after Ole Miss hung 45 on the Tigers, Auburn’s defense spent a Saturday in Starkville looking far more like the army at the gates than the city behind the walls.

By the numbers:

• Mississippi State is Auburn’s second-most-played opponent (98 games), behind only Georgia (131 games). Auburn leads the series 64-31-3.

• Auburn’s seven sacks were its most since the 2021 Iron Bowl.

• Auburn posted six-plus sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since 2004.

Up next:

At home versus Samford on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.