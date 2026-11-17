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AO TOURISM

AUBURN — Auburn-Opelika Tourism is launching the Auburn City Cup, a new annual youth soccer tournament set for March 19-21, 2027, at the Wire Road Soccer Complex. Registration is now open for teams interested in competing in the inaugural event.

Owned and operated by Auburn-Opelika Tourism in partnership with Auburn Parks and Recreation, the Auburn City Cup is designed to build a lasting legacy through sports tourism by creating opportunities for local players and community members to participate, attracting visiting teams and families to experience Auburn’s character and hospitality and generating economic impact that extends well beyond the tournament.

The Auburn City Cup will welcome U8-U19 teams across recreational, academy, competitive, high school and junior varsity divisions. Matches will be played across Wire Road Soccer Complex’s grass and turf fields, with competition formats ranging from 4v4 to 11v11.

“Creating the Auburn City Cup allows us to develop an event that reflects who we are as a destination and build it with long-term growth in mind,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “We’re excited to welcome teams and families to our community for an event that can become a meaningful part of our sports tourism calendar for years to come.”

Beyond the competition, the Auburn City Cup will offer a weekend experience for players, coaches and families. First- through third-place medals, player of the match awards, coaches’ gifts, food trucks and family-friendly activities are planned throughout the tournament.

Unlike tournaments hosted by outside organizations, the Auburn City Cup allows Auburn-Opelika Tourism to build a tournament tailored to the community, strengthen relationships with participating teams and clubs and reinvest in its growth while creating lasting value, positive impact and a legacy for the Auburn community.

“Sports tourism allows us to make an impact that extends well beyond the playing field,” said Anthony Terling, sports development director for Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “With the Auburn City Cup, we’re not just bringing teams to town for a weekend. We’re building an event that supports our local economy, creates opportunities for young athletes and gives back to the community through a charitable component. That’s the kind of lasting legacy we want this tournament to have.”

“Auburn Parks and Recreation is excited to partner with Auburn-Opelika Tourism to bring the Auburn City Cup to the Wire Road Soccer Complex,” said Alison Hall, Parks and Recreation director. “Events like this highlight the value of our local facilities and the role they can play in creating memorable experiences for visiting athletes while also serving our community. We are excited to showcase Wire Road and help establish a new tradition that can grow within our community for years to come.”

Registration fees are $400 for U8, $550 for U9-U10, $650 for U11-U12 and $775 for U13-U19 teams. Teams that register before Jan. 1 will receive a $50 early bird discount. A $50 late fee will apply after Jan. 31, and the registration deadline is March 1.

Local businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring or partnering with the Auburn City Cup are encouraged to inquire about opportunities to support the inaugural event.

For tournament information and registration, visit the Auburn City Cup SincSports page.

For tournament questions or partnership opportunities, contact Tournament Director Christina Moore at auburncitycup@gmail.com or (912) 604-1998.