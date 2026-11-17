BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — An American flag recovered from the Pentagon following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks served as a powerful reminder of military service and sacrifice during Opelika’s Veterans Day program Saturday, Nov. 14.

Retired Army Brig. Gen. David Phillips shared the story behind the flag, along with personal accounts of his military career, his experiences in Iraq and his connection to Opelika Police Chief Johnathan Clifton.

Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith introduced Phillips, highlighting his distinguished military career, which included numerous leadership positions and combat deployments overseas.

Phillips commanded the 89th Military Police Brigade during Operation Iraqi Freedom, overseeing approximately 3,500 soldiers. While serving in Iraq, he helped establish and oversee the Iraqi National Police Academy, which trained more than 6,000 new police officers in six months.

He also served as director of security for the Army staff at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks. His later assignments included deputy commander of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and chief of military police.

Smith recognized Phillips’ numerous military honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal and Combat Action Badge.

Phillips and his wife, Dawn, now reside in Smiths Station.

“General Phillips, thank you for your lifetime of service, your leadership and your willingness to join us today as we honor American veterans,” Smith said.

Phillips began his remarks by recognizing the veterans in attendance and emphasizing the sacrifices made by their families.

“One of the toughest jobs in the United States of America is to be a family member of a veteran, never knowing when that phone call may come,” Phillips said.

He spoke of the uncertainty military families face, including deployments and the possibility that their loved ones may not return home.

Phillips then turned to his experiences in Iraq, including an assignment that connected him to Opelika’s police chief.

While serving as a brigade commander, Phillips was responsible for overseeing the development and training of an Iraqi police force. The young captain tasked with carrying out much of that mission was Clifton, who was serving with the Alabama Army National Guard.

Phillips described the challenges facing the captain and his soldiers, who were assigned to rapidly equip, train and establish a national police force while operating in a combat environment.

The mission included training female Iraqi police officers, a significant undertaking that required overcoming cultural barriers.

Phillips said he was honored to present Clifton with the Bronze Star Medal in recognition of his accomplishments.

The general also shared an unusual story from his time in Iraq, revealing that his brigade was responsible for guarding former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Phillips recalled that Hussein’s detention was surrounded by secrecy, with even some members of his military staff unaware of the prisoner’s location.

He described visiting Hussein regularly to discuss his conditions and discovering that bringing him Doritos sometimes produced a smile.

When military leaders learned Hussein would soon appear before international news cameras for a court hearing, Phillips received an unexpected late-night assignment: find Hussein a suit and tie and arrange for him to be groomed.

A young female military police soldier volunteered to cut Hussein’s hair, while an interpreter was sent into Baghdad in the middle of the night to purchase clothing.

Phillips recalled the frantic preparations and the unusual circumstances surrounding what became a widely televised court appearance.

The tone of his remarks changed as he recalled the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

At the time, Phillips was serving as director of security for the Army staff at the Pentagon.

He recalled sharing coffee that morning with civilian employee Sue Rasmussen and Lt. Col. Mike Selves before leaving for a meeting.

Minutes later, at 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, killing Rasmussen, Selves and 40 members of Phillips’ organization.

Phillips described rushing back toward the damaged section of the building, initially unaware that an aircraft had struck it.

He and other military personnel moved through smoke and debris, searching for survivors as the extent of the destruction became apparent.

Phillips recalled the intense heat, thick smoke and devastating damage inside the Pentagon. Despite their efforts, he was unable to rescue members of his organization.

But he recovered one item that would become a lasting symbol of the lives lost that morning.

“[While] I brought no one out alive, I did bring out this set of American colors,” Phillips said.

The smoke-damaged American flag accompanied Phillips during subsequent deployments to Iraq, including major combat operations in Fallujah. His son later carried it into Afghanistan.

Through the years, the flag has served as the backdrop for military award ceremonies, promotions and retirements.

Phillips told the audience that the flag was present when Clifton received his Bronze Star Medal in Iraq.

During Saturday’s program, Phillips displayed the flag and invited Clifton forward, bringing together a piece of their shared military history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by American service members.

Phillips also displayed a clock recovered from the Pentagon following the attack. Originally installed in 1941, the clock stopped at 9:37 a.m., marking the time the aircraft struck the building.

Together, the flag and clock provided tangible reminders of a day that changed the nation and the lives of those who served.

The program also included a musical tribute by Tim Maggart, an Army veteran who spoke of his family’s long history of military service.

The performer introduced an original song honoring veterans and the sacrifices they made in defense of the nation.

The song, “House of Heroes,” emphasized the importance of remembering those who served and ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten.

The gathering concluded with expressions of gratitude for veterans and a prayer for military members, their families and the nation.

A parade followed the program, and guests were then invited to a meet and greet with the honored veterans, including Medal of Honor recipients.