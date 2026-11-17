BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Glue guns, paper animals and a room full of volunteers young and old turned Veterans Day into a day of service, with two local groups gathering at the Nonprofit Center of East Alabama on Nov. 11 to make 100 wreaths for Arbor Springs Health and Rehab residents.

The project, known as “Wreaths of Care and Joy,” is a partnership between the Dream Day Foundation’s youth ambassadors and St. Dun’s Buns, a women’s charity group from St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church. Organizers finished the wreaths and hung them on residents’ doors the same day.

“We just have a goal in mind, and that’s to show love, unite and just be a part of this community,” said Marion Sankey, founder and executive director of the Dream Day Foundation.

With both Veterans Day and the rest of the year in mind, the wreaths are intended to stay put, according to organizers. Rather than holiday decorations, volunteers adorned them with birds, butterflies, dragonflies, hummingbirds, frogs and ladybugs so they can stay up on the doors year-round.

The wreaths belong to the rooms, not the residents, and remain on the doors when residents leave.

Sankey said the groups chose Veterans Day because a number of Arbor Springs residents are veterans, and because the students were also out of school.

St. Dun’s Buns member Berilyn Lewter led her group’s preparations, cutting out the animal decorations ahead of time.

Organizers said they hope to repeat the project at other area nursing home facilities in the future.

The ambassadors are a leadership group of about 50 students that the Dream Day Foundation started roughly two years ago. Service projects are a required part of their training. The students have volunteered at National Night Out and Glow for Epilepsy, and have also worked on toy and food drives.

Sankey said she expected 20 to 25 ambassadors to take part, with more arriving after work later in the day. Students who could not make a wreath were invited to help hang them at Arbor Springs.

She said the project was a reminder to residents that they have not been forgotten.

“A lot of times, those people that are in those type of facilities — not all of them, but some of those people — they don’t have anyone other than the employees there,” Sankey said. “So just to help them understand that we care. Young people still care.”

The foundation’s theme for its upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day program is “Love Overboard,” and Sankey said the wreath project fits that message.

The partnership grew out of a friendship that began years ago, when Sankey taught at West Forest Intermediate School and Lewter worked as a bookkeeper.

“She always wants to know what the ambassadors are doing,” Sankey said of Lewter and her group. “They have taken a personal interest in our group.”

St. Dun’s Buns has donated to the Dream Day Foundation three times and has given to 176 nonprofits over the past six years, according to Lewter.

“We’ve received the blessings, probably far more than the donation,” Lewter said. “It just means a lot to do community service and spread the Gospel.”

Sankey said the volunteers’ mix of ages and backgrounds is part of the point.

“It shows how people can work together, work across any lines,” she said. “We try to be as diverse as possible, but we don’t really think about that. I preach to [the high school-age volunteers] all the time that it’s not about you. Always make what you do in life about others. So we try to make that our mission and help them to care about people and love them.”

The project is not a fundraiser, but the public can sponsor a wreath for $25. Sponsors’ names will go on a plaque to hang at Arbor Springs, with a goal of 100 names. The Dream Day Foundation also provides scholarships for high school seniors.

Those interested in donating may contact Dream Day at (334) 663-6638, send money via Cash App ($dreamday2k09) or PayPal (marionsankey11@gmail.com), or send a check made payable to The Dream Day Foundation to P.O. Box 1654, Opelika, AL 36803.

Sankey said the foundation also welcomes other groups that want to join future projects.