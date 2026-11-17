BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Captain Thomas Yale Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century honored veterans at The Phoenix in Opelika on Nov. 10 with certificates of appreciation and gift bags containing a small Betsy Ross flag to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary and patriotically decorated cookies from Cakeitecture Bakery. Light refreshments were served at the event.

Chapter President Susan Melton read the following inscription as the certificates of appreciation were presented:

“This certificate is proudly presented to you in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America and in recognition of your honorable service in the United States Military during your lifetime. Your dedication, sacrifice and commitment to protecting our nation embody the highest ideals of citizenship. Thank you.”

The Captain Thomas Yale Chapter of the Alabama Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century serves Auburn, Opelika and surrounding areas. Each meeting includes a program on topics related to colonial history, customs or a member’s own colonial ancestor.

The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century unites more than 11,000 members who share a passion for American history and a commitment to preserving it. The organization holds one of the largest collections of coats of arms in the country.

Members assist in the preservation of records and historical sites across the country and provide college scholarships to foster interest in historical colonial research. The chapter has donated valuable genealogy reference books to the Opelika Public Library.