BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Oaks School boys basketball team broke open a tight game with its outside shooting in the second quarter and then shut Springwood School down after halftime, rolling to a 60-25 home win Friday, Nov. 13.

Hunter Wilder led the Mighty Oaks (3-1) with 17 points, all of them after the first quarter. Noah Shabo and Kaleb Daniels each added 13, Jacob Bell hit two 3-pointers for six points and Mike Carter scored six.

“It was really good,” Shabo said. “We’ve played in some very close games against them the last few years, so it was good to get a nice showing tonight.”

Shabo and Daniels scored six points apiece in the first quarter as The Oaks took a 13-6 lead into the second.

The game opened up from there. Bell knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, Shabo added one of his own and Wilder scored six as The Oaks outscored Springwood 19-11 in the period to lead 32-17 at halftime.

The Oaks head coach Everett Thomas said his team found the gaps on the weak side once it figured out Springwood’s defense, then overloaded one side of the floor to create open looks.

“It worked out pretty well,” Thomas said. “They got in their right positions in the right lanes.”

Springwood managed just eight points in the second half. The Oaks won the third quarter 12-4, with Wilder scoring eight, and closed with a 16-4 fourth quarter. Carter scored six in the fourth, and Daniels added four.

Nova Hoang scored eight points to lead the Wildcats (0-1), all on four baskets in the second and third quarters. Springwood also struggled at the free-throw line throughout the night.

The Oaks has made a habit of putting up big numbers early this season. Thomas credited execution and a team that is reading the game better.

“We’re just executing, really, just running the plays that we have. A lot of read-and-react stuff,” Thomas said. “Players are growing and their basketball IQ is a whole lot better. They’re reading the court and not just being robotic.”

When asked about his team’s identity at this point in the season, Thomas pointed to growth, aggressiveness and execution.

He added that he wants his players to think for themselves and make plays as the season goes on. The biggest area of improvement since practice started in that regard has been The Oaks’ post play.

“It was nonexistent at first,” Thomas said. He added that a reliable inside game takes pressure off his guards and opens up the floor for them.

Shabo said the young roster is still getting to know each other.

“We’re a really young team, so it’s just been team bonding,” Shabo said. “We’re still learning about each other, and that’s what we’re doing. We’ve got to keep practicing hard and learn the plays better.”