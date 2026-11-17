BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — Smiths Station High School didn’t need all four quarters to advance in the Class 6A flag football playoffs.

Fresh off a first-round bye, the Lady Panthers (12-4) turned two early interceptions and opportunistic special teams plays into short scoring fields, rolling to a 45-0 home win over Opelika High School (8-7) on Nov. 10.

The game was called as the third quarter ended after Janiya Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run, three plays after her 37-yard punt return set up Smiths Station at the Opelika 1 yard line.

“We’re excited and happy to be able to go on to the next round,” Smiths Station head coach Michael King said. “I’m really proud of the girls and the way we played tonight.”

Brooke Norred completed 13 of 25 passes for 121 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another TD. Reagan Thomas caught three passes for 17 yards, all three for TDs, and Sydney Morris had four catches for 37 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, Maylin Bailey and Lynzie Mounce each intercepted a pass. Mounce and Malayah Williams led the Lady Panthers with three flag pulls apiece, and Svetlana Cervantes added a sack.

King said the week off gave his team time to get healthy and sharpen its execution.

“We didn’t care who it was,” King said. “We were just excited to get out here.”

Smiths Station’s defense set the tone, picking off Opelika early and handing the offense the ball in favorable field position throughout the first quarter.

“In the first quarter, not having to go past the [midfield] is huge,” King said.

Norred said the offense’s plan was to attack downfield right away, and it paid off immediately. Less than three minutes into the game, Norred threw on the run and found Morris in a soft spot in the coverage for a 17-yard TD. The extra-point pass was no good.

Mounce intercepted a pass near the Opelika 21 yard line and returned it 18 yards with 8:32 left in the first quarter. On the very next play, Norred fired a 3-yard TD pass to Thomas to make it 12-0.

After forcing a punt, the Lady Panthers returned it to the Opelika 22 yard line. Several plays later, an ill-advised pass from Norred slipped through a pack of Lady Bulldogs and somehow landed in Morris’ hands for a 4-yard TD. That extended Smiths Station’s lead to 18-0 with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

Bailey then intercepted a pass on Opelika’s first play of the next drive, picking it off around the Opelika 26 yard line and racing to about the 5 yard line. Three plays later, Norred found Thomas for a 5-yard TD, then connected with Morris on the extra-point pass for the first successful extra-point conversion and a 25-0 lead.

Those scoring plays required the game officials to institute a running clock as part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s mercy rules.

Just before the first quarter ended, Abby Kate Dawson blocked an Opelika punt, again giving the Lady Panthers excellent field position. Norred hit Thomas on a 9-yard TD pass with 8:48 left in the second quarter, then connected with Morris on the extra-point pass for a 32-0 lead.

King said the block was a long time coming for Dawson, the team’s up blocker on the punt return unit.

“I’ve been telling her all year to just keep bouncing, jumping, yelling, screaming, and at some point she was going to get her hands on one,” King said. “To have it happen in the second round is awesome.”

A strong return and an illegal touching penalty on Opelika’s next punt again gave Smiths Station the ball inside the Opelika 20 yard line, and Norred finished the drive herself on a 3-yard run with 6:14 left in the third quarter. Kennedy Lee ran in the extra point to make it 39-0.

The Lady Panthers’ defense forced another punt, and Jones fielded it near midfield before racing 37 yards to the Opelika 1 yard line. She scored three plays later to end the game.

“I just think we played well in all three areas,” King said. “We’ve been working on a lot of things over the last few weeks, and to have that opportunity with the bye to work on some things, it was good to see us run crisp plays.”

The win was Smiths Station’s second over Opelika this season, with the first being a 34-0 victory on the same field Oct. 15. The Lady Panthers’ only region loss came against Central High School.

King credited his players for setting high expectations after last season.

“The group is very tight, and they put a lot of pressure on themselves to work really, really hard every day,” King said.

Norred said the team isn’t looking past its next opponent, even with a state title in mind.

“We definitely say it almost every day: week by week, game by game,” Norred said. “We can’t look ahead to [the state championship] or anything like that. We’ve just got to look to the next game.”

Opelika, which won 7-2 at Alma Bryant High School in the first round, saw its season come to a close.

Opelika head coach Tiara Harris said the loss didn’t take away from what her team accomplished, including a playoff win on the road last week. She also thanked the team’s seniors for their hard work and dedication.

“This group was really special to me. I’ve coached some of them for the last four years in another sport, and for some of the others this was just my second year coaching them,” Harris said. “They always work hard and get after it. I’m really proud of this group of girls. They’re going to go be great and be successful [in life].”

Smiths Station advanced to face Hewitt-Trussville High School (8-5) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17. That result was not available before the Observer’s Tuesday press deadline.