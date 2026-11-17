BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Auburn High School’s bowling teams opened Class 6A Area 4 play by sweeping crosstown rival Opelika High School on Nov. 11 at Lucky Strike.

The Tigers (2-0, 1-0) took down the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1) 1,505-981 in the boys match, and the Lady Tigers (1-0, 1-0) managed to defeat the Lady Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1) 1,030-833 in the girls match.

“My boys have been very competitive for the last few years,” Auburn coach Allison Etheredge said. “My girls kind of had a rebuilding year last year, so I think for them to have that victory, it was really exciting.”

Last Wednesday was also the girls’ first official match of the season since Park Crossing, Auburn’s only previous opponent, didn’t field a girls’ team.

“The girls were kind of used to the boys winning a lot last year, and they didn’t have as much success,” Etheredge said. “So for them to have that success, and then for the boys to stay and just really cheer them on, I think they were really excited.”

“It was a nice way to start the season off,” said boys team member Corbin Kelly.

Kelly said the win was a little bittersweet because he knows many of Opelika’s bowlers, adding that the margin was so lopsided it felt “almost offensive.”

At the same time, the Auburn girls completed the sweep.

“It means the world to me because I am all about relationships first, and so I really love that they support each other, even on different teams,” Etheredge said.

She said many of her boys are skilled bowlers who help guide the girls, some of whom are beginners who came out to try the sport.

Wednesday’s match drew a big crowd to Lucky Strike, where both Auburn and Opelika bowl, despite limited room for family members and fans.

“When people come out and see them and watch them and cheer for them, I really do think it helps motivate them and encourage them,” she said.

Kelly agreed. “It’s always a good feeling knowing that people from our school are coming,” he said. “They’re taking time out of their day to come and watch us.”

Etheredge, who said she has a close relationship with Sanders and his bowlers, described the matchup as a friendly one.

“We wanted each other to do well,” she said. “Of course, we wanted to do just a little bit better, but we wanted each other to do well.”

Drew Whinery led the Opelika boys team with a 148 game, and Eve Gholston was the Opelika girls team’s top bowler with a 124.

“I’m always proud of them,” Opelika head coach Donald Sanders said. “They didn’t bowl up to what I would have hoped, but they did represent themselves well.”

Sanders took responsibility for the result, saying he should have done something a little differently.

“We have a young team, but still, we maybe could have coached a little bit differently and got a different result,” he said.

Sanders said the loss should give the Bulldogs an “eye opening” to what they need to work on in team and individual practice as they fine-tune their skills.

Auburn and Opelika both traveled to face Prattville High School and Stanhope Elmore High School at Bama Lanes in Prattville on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. Those results were not available by the Observer’s Tuesday press deadline.