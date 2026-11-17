BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The last time Bryan Moore stepped on the turf at Duck Samford Stadium on Nov. 21, 2025, Opelika High School upset Auburn High School 31-28 in the Class 7A semifinals.

Moore’s return, now as Foley High School’s head coach, was much less hospitable as No. 6 Auburn (8-3) scored on each of its first six possessions before ultimately defeating the Lions (7-5) 56-13 on Nov. 13.

The outcome was settled long before the break. The Tigers piled up 366 yards in the first half — 255 of them on the ground — while Foley managed to gain just 144. Auburn finished with 482 total yards to Foley’s 326.

Playing only the first half, Cason Myers completed 6 of 10 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD. Jaeden King and Jack Coblentz each scored twice, Jeremiah Owens ran for 100 yards on eight carries and Elias Holtzclaw recorded 75 total yards and a TD on five touches.

Elijah Scott and Camden Bowen co-led the Tigers with nine tackles apiece, and the defense recored four total sacks.

Foley’s two quarterbacks, Judah Spencer and Makai Holmes, combined to go 18 of 30 for 216 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Bryson Garcia caught six passes for 66 yards and ran 14 times for 59 yards.

Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge said the Tigers were as healthy as they’ve been in weeks.

“We were as close to full capacity tonight as we’ve been in a little while,” Etheredge said. “I think that this is a full team win right here. The offensive [line] played great, [and] the defensive front played great tonight [too].”

Myers’ return was arguably the biggest boost. After suffering a shoulder injury early in Auburn’s 48-34 road loss to Saraland High School on Oct. 29, Myers said the timing of the first-round bye couldn’t have been better.

“Just getting healthy and doing [physical therapy] and resting it, icing it and all that stuff,” Myers said. “It felt great tonight.”

As one of the toughest players on the entire team according to Etheredge, Myers has made a habit of playing through pain when needed.

“He’s so unselfish, such a warrior,” Etheredge said. “He plays through injuries, plays through being banged up and he doesn’t want to let anybody down.”

Auburn needed less than three minutes to get going. Its opening drive went 64 yards in seven plays, and Holtzclaw finished it with a 26-yard TD catch at the 9:51 mark of the first quarter.

Foley then went three-and-out on its first possession, throwing three incomplete passes and drawing a false start penalty. After the punt, the Tigers started at the Foley 32, and on the third play King ran 30 yards for a TD to make it 14-0.

After another Lions punt, Auburn started at the Foley 44 and needed four plays to score, with Myers keeping the ball and running 26 yards for a TD with 5:57 left in the first quarter to make it 21-0.

Myers credited Owens for opening up the keeper.

“They can’t tackle him, so they all try to tackle him,” Myers said. “So then, when they all try to tackle him, I guess if I keep the ball, there will be nobody left for me.”

Foley then had its best moment of the half. Backed up at its own 7 yard line by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Foley got a 30-yard completion from Holmes to Brayden Garcia, and Auburn offside and pass interference penalties pushed the Lions farther downfield. On the next snap, Ja’Quez Johnson intercepted a pass.

“I saw the out route in the corner, so I tried to play in between it, and I thought it was going out of bounds, but I saw it actually was still in bounds,” Johnson said. “So the first thought was just go get it.”

Johnson, who transferred to Auburn from Lanett High School, has moved to defense full time this season, and Etheredge said it has shored up the Tigers’ secondary.

“He’s 20 yards from the ball when that guy lets it go,” Etheredge said. “He covers that ground that fast before the ball hits the ground and makes an unbelievable play right there.”

Johnson said he still likes playing both ways, but defense is where he fits best for now.

“I love to still be on both sides of the ball,” Johnson said. “It’s just the best spot for me right now. I feel good about it.”

Auburn turned the takeaway into another TD. Helped by Foley penalties for illegal substitution and a face mask, the Tigers went 70 yards in 10 plays. King caught a 24-yard scoring pass with 1:05 left in the quarter, and Auburn led 28-0 after one.

Foley answered with a 13-play drive that crossed into the second quarter and took 4:26 off the clock. Bryson Garcia did most of the work with a 17-yard catch and several short runs. The drive stalled, and Auburn took over on downs at its own 26.

That drive lasted more than four minutes, while Auburn’s reply took just 69 seconds. Owens ran for 39 yards on the first play, added a 20-yard run and then scored from 5 yards out to make it 35-0 with 7:24 left in the half.

After another Foley punt, the Tigers needed three plays to go 80 yards. Holtzclaw ran for 33 yards, King added 8 and Coblentz caught a 39-yard TD pass that made it 42-0 with 3:47 left in the half.

Foley held the ball for more than four minutes to open the third quarter before punting. Auburn answered quickly. After a 15-yard run by Owens, Coblentz took a jet sweep 56 yards for a TD, slipping several tackle attempts along the way, to make it 49-0 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

On Foley’s next possession, Ryan Donaldson gave Auburn its second interception. A holding penalty wiped out a long return, but the Tigers still started at the Foley 46.

Caleb Weeden then capitalized with a 16-yard TD run several plays later to make it 56-0 with 11:51 left in the game.

The Lions scored on their next drive when Holmes found Brayden Garcia for a 46-yard TD with 8:04 to play. After an Auburn fumble at its own 43, Foley scored again on a 9-yard pass from Holmes to Jaxson Dixon with 2:23 left before a bobbled snap spoiled the extra point.

Both Foley TDs came after Auburn had pulled its starters.

The Tigers now get a rematch with No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville High School (8-4), which beat Auburn 56-42 on Aug. 21.

The Huskies are coming off a 51-27 road win over No. 10 James Clemens High School (8-3). That game will be played at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

“They’ve got a really good football team [and] some special players,” Etheredge said. “We’re going to have to go and be ready to play.”

Myers said the earlier loss adds motivation.

“That was early in the season, and I feel like we’re a better team now, and we’re on the same page a lot better too,” Myers said. “So I’m excited about that one.”