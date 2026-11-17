BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika Planning Commission approved positive recommendation for a new Technology Overlay District and the rezoning of approximately 519 acres associated with the former Celebrate Alabama development during its Nov. 17 meeting. Later that evening, the Opelika City Council approved an employee health clinic agreement, rezoned nearly 19 acres along Andrews Road and authorized funding for a local children’s advocacy organization.

Technology Overlay District considered

The Planning Commission considered three related proposals during its 3 p.m. meeting: an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance establishing a Technology Overlay District, a request to apply that designation to approximately 519 acres and an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan.

Following presentations by Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley and Shane Davis, director of land development for The Breland Companies, as well as comments from dozens of concerned citizens, the commission voted to recommend approval of Section 7.11 of the city’s zoning ordinance. The proposed amendment would establish a Technology Overlay District intended to promote and regulate high-tech industrial development, primarily in areas currently designated for retail and entertainment uses

The commission approved two amendments to the proposed ordinance before voting to recommend its approval by the City Council.

The proposed overlay includes requirements for adequate public infrastructure, including high-voltage electric transmission, water and sewer services. It also establishes regulations governing permitted and prohibited uses, building facades, buffering, setbacks and noise.

The commission also approveda recommendation to rezone approximately 519 acres along Andrews Road and West Point Parkway from R/E (Retail/Entertainment) to R/E, TOD (Retail/Entertainment with a Technology Overlay District).

The request was submitted by Shane A. Davis, P.E., as an authorized representative for property owners Opelika Investment Properties LLC and OIP Properties I LLC. The properties are identified as Andrews Road, 3124 West Point Parkway and 0 West Point Parkway.

The property was previously associated with the Celebrate Alabama retail and entertainment development, which was proposed in 2007 but never constructed.

As part of the rezoning request, the commission approved a recommendation to amend the Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map to designate the property for industrial use.

The proposed zoning changes and comprehensive plan amendment require consideration by the Opelika City Council before becoming final.

Council approves employee health clinic agreement

The council approved an amended clinic services agreement with Symbol Health Solutions LLC to provide primary and preventive medical care, prescription services and health management programs for eligible city employees, covered dependents and retirees during its Nov. 17 meeting.

Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch proposed an amendment requiring separate City Council approval before the clinic could be relocated from its current location.

“I would like to propose an amendment to this resolution,” Rauch said. “Relocation of this clinic shall require separate and prior approval by the Opelika City Council, and approval of this agreement shall not constitute an authorization for such relocation.”

Ward 3 Council Member Janataka Hugley-Holmes expressed support for the employee health clinic but raised concerns about transparency in the vendor selection process.

“I just want to say on record as well that I’m no way against the medical clinic for our employees,” Hugley-Holmes said. “I do feel like this is one of the best perks in our city for the employees, so I am definitely for that.”

However, she said she wants greater transparency and openness from the beginning of the bidding process, without requiring council intervention.

“I would like us to be more transparent and more open,” she said.

The clinic will operate in a city-owned facility at 105 N. 10th St., with Symbol providing medical professionals and managing daily operations. Services will include routine and preventive care, laboratory testing and prescription dispensing.

Under the agreement, the city will pay Symbol $23 per employee per month, beginning in March 2027, along with reimbursement for specified operating expenses, including medical personnel, supplies, medications and laboratory services.

The agreement establishes an initial three-year term, with provisions for renewal.

The clinic agreement returned to the council’s Nov. 17 agenda after failing to gain approval at the Nov. 3 meeting. During the earlier discussion, Council Member Leigh Whatley questioned the selection of an outside provider rather than a local medical organization, and council members discussed the vendor evaluation process.

Evaluation scores included in the Nov. 17 agenda packet ranked Symbol Health Solutions first among six applicants, with a score of 99.5 out of 100. East Alabama Health received a score of 20.3, with evaluators citing deficiencies in its proposal, including an incomplete pricing structure and failure to meet minimum qualifications.

Andrews Road rezoning approved

The council also approved the rezoning of approximately 18.9 acres in the 3000 block of Andrews Road from M-2 industrial to C-3 general commercial with a Gateway Corridor-Primary designation.

The rezoning received its first reading Nov. 3, following a public hearing at which no one spoke for or against the proposal.

The property is identified as Lot 10A in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park.

Mayor recognizes housing authority leader

During the meeting, Mayor Eddie Smith recognized Henrietta Snipes for her longtime service to the Opelika Housing Authority.

Snipes was first appointed to the authority’s board of commissioners in 1996 by former Mayor Bobby Freeman. She served as vice chair in 1999 and as chair from 2004 to 2026.

Throughout her service, Snipes participated in numerous state, regional and national housing organizations. She was among the first certified National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials commissioners in Alabama and served as a certified commissioner trainer.

The proclamation recognized her contributions to affordable housing and her three decades of service.

Smith and City Council President George Allen recognized Lester Holstick as Opelika’s Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character for November.

The council received the October building report, which showed 72 permits issued during the month with a combined valuation of approximately $10.5 million.

The report included 19 permits for new single-family homes, with a combined valuation of approximately $5.7 million, along with commercial renovations, residential repairs and other construction projects.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items on its consent agenda: