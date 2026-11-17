OPINION —

The Opelika High School football team (6-5) turned in another impressive performance last Friday, defeating Fairhope High School 42-21, advancing to host powerhouse Thompson Friday, Nov. 20, at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from the opening kickoff, using a balanced offensive attack and a stingy defense to keep Fairhope from gaining momentum. Opelika moved the ball effectively through the air and on the ground, while the defense consistently forced the Pirates into difficult situations.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 21-0 lead and scored three more TDs to slam the door shut on any comeback effort for the Pirates.

Quarterback Austan Cristiaan was 9 of 11 for 108 yards passing, scored three total touchdowns, two on runs and one on a pass. Senior wide receiver Jordan Jackson led with 155 rushing yards on 11 rush attempts and caught two TD passes. Jalen Nelson added 70 yards and Jakari Walton chipped in 67 receiving yards.

Defensively, Opelika’s front seven pressured Fairhope’s offense all night, while the secondary prevented big-play opportunities. Several key stops on third and fourth down helped the Bulldogs maintain control and keep the Pirates out of reach.

With the win, Opelika advances to the quarterfinals, hosting Thompson at Bulldog Stadium, Friday night at 7 p.m.

Thompson beat Opelika in last year’s Super 7 Championship game, 48-10, and played a bunch of players on the third and fourth teams.

The Warriors (10-1) brought another talented team to Bulldog Stadium. The only loss came from the Prattville Lions, 28-27. Thompson tried a two-point conversion on their last TD, trying to win the game outright, but the Lions stopped the two-point play and held on to the one-point win.

THS quarterback Trent Seaborn is ranked No. 1 QB in Alabama and one of the highest recruited QBs in the country. The Warriors are a complete football team, and it will take a great effort from Opelika to win. The Warriors have scored 426 points while allowing only 121 points over 10 games. By comparison, Opelika scored 332 points while yielding 217 points. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Central/Vestavia game Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.;fans can purchase playoff tickets online at gofan.co. or at the Bulldog Stadium ticket office around 5 p.m. You can listen to the Thompson vs. Opelika game presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic, on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio app.

Basketball

Opelika girls’ and boys’ basketball seasons have started. The Lady Bulldogs are 0-2, playing without a few players due to their participation in other fall sports.

Russell County beat OHS girls 45-28 in the season opener. Kamora Johnson scored 11 points followed by Zion Fears seven points.

Carver beat Opelika 54-40, despite 18-points from Kamora Johnson. Fears added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Nakynlee Covington chipped in nine points, 7-rebounds, three assists and four steals.

The Lady Bulldogs played LSA and Valley this week, but no final scores were available at press time.

Opelika will host LaFayette on Nov. 23 and Dothan Nov. 24.

The OHS boys are 2-2 in the young season. The Dogs beat Carver 81-64 and Benjamin Russell 74-50 and lost to Russell County 68-58 and Park Crossing 69-63.

OHS boys will host Guntersville, Nov. 23, Benjamin Russell Nov. 24 before taking Thanksgiving off. Both teams host Carroll, Dec. 4 at OHS.

Condolences

On Nov. 13, Harrison Short, a graduate of Lee-Scott Academy and an AU student, lost his life in a wreck on Highway 82 in Billingsley.

Harrison worked for me at West Ridge baseball park, umpiring, working concessions and anything that needed to be done. He was never late, always smiling and was a fine young man. Harrison died young, but it’s a reminder that all our days are numbered, some sooner than later. My sincere condolences and prayers to the Short family.

Rest in peace Harrison “Harry” Short, we are going to miss you.