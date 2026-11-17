BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — With the day off from school for Veterans Day, Auburn High School’s basketball teams traveled to Seale on Nov. 11 to face Russell County High School. That trip proved fruitful as both Auburn teams returned home with wins.

Lady Tigers show promise from three

Despite not playing at full strength, the Lady Tigers (2-1) showcased plenty of offensive firepower, particularly from deep.

Jordan Robinson led all scorers with 27 points, Kayden Carr added 23 and Kayden Dooley chipped in 13 as Auburn beat the Lady Warriors (1-3) 79-46 on Nov. 11. Robinson and Carr each made five 3-pointers.

The Lady Tigers led 24-15 after one quarter behind Robinson’s 10-point outburst, then 45-27 at halftime as Carr got increasingly involved. Auburn then held Russell County to just four points in the fourth. McKenzie Word powered Russell County with 21 points, and Camyra Toney contributed 15.

Even after a 33-point road win, Auburn girls head coach Courtney Pritchett said his team has plenty to clean up.

“We have a long way to go to begin playing the way I’d like to see us play,” Pritchett said. “It’s great any time you win a game, but there are a lot of things within our offense and our flow we have to fix.”

It was a return to a more traditional format for the Lady Tigers. Auburn opened the season Nov. 5-6 at a tournament in Mobile, losing 54-45 to Biloxi High School (Mississippi) before beating Daphne High School 61-29.

Pritchett said he’s still without six players who remain with Auburn’s flag football team, which has forced him to lean on younger players earlier than he would like.

“When it’s time for us to play, we’ve got to make a complete adjustment,” Pritchett said. “Once we get everybody together, I think the chemistry will happen pretty quick. But until then, I still expect our standard from every kid who puts on a uniform.”

Pritchett said he expects the team to find its rhythm in early December, when Auburn hosts its tournament. He added that he believes his roster’s talent is “the top in the state.”

Carr, who recently committed to Valdosta State, said her decision has let her focus on the task at hand.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was little, and I’ve been playing since I was 4,” Carr said. “It feels amazing, and now I can just have a fun senior season.”

With last year’s senior class gone, Carr has now had to step into a leadership role.

“I have teammates around me who believe in me and that I can lead this team,” Carr said. “I’m excited to lead this team and where we can go this year.”

While they didn’t noticeably show up on the stat sheet, Robinson credited Auburn’s young post players with the victory, saying they give the Lady Tigers’ guards more room to work.

“It frees up the floor for us as guards on the perimeter,” Robinson said. “We have a team for three or four more years. I feel like they’re going to get better and better every year.”

Tigers eke out a nail-biter

Facing similar roster considerations, the Tigers (1-0) followed with a 52-48 win over the Warriors (2-1) in their season opener.

Kentrell Evans led the Tigers with 10 points, Ian Miller added 9 and Sawyer McDonough scored 8.

Auburn managed just five points in the first quarter due to some early shooting difficulties and trailed 13-5. The Tigers then outscored Russell County 20-9 in the second to take a 25-22 halftime lead thanks to a balanced scoring approach that saw six Auburn players make at least one field goal.

The third quarter then saw the Tigers, who led 40-35 going into the fourth quarter, begin to find success from behind the 3-point line. Auburn managed to hold on down the stretch from there as Evans drove the ball to the paint and earned several trips to the free-throw line.

Deven Thomas led Russell County with 25 points, and Jarquez Williams added 14.

Auburn boys head coach Chris Brandt called the win a confidence booster, especially against a Russell County team that had already played three games.

“Being depleted, having six kids playing football, and with no post players, I really didn’t know what was going to happen,” Brandt said.

Hudson Hage said the close finish was a good test for the opener.

“It feels really good to have a close game and not just a blowout win or anything like that,” Hage said.

Hage added that without a true post player, the rest of the lineup has had to make up for a relative lack of size on both ends of the court.

“It makes it harder because we don’t have our big man right now, so our help defense has to be way better,” Hage said. “And on offense, we can’t rely on a big man to run through our sets.”

Knowing his team would be undersized, Brandt said he had his players focus on conditioning in the preseason so they could push the tempo and wear opponents down.

“We came out and struggled at the beginning with our shooting, but our effort and our movement, I think, helped us stay on top of things while they started getting a little bit tired,” Brandt said. “We’re playing a lot faster than you’ve ever seen an Auburn High basketball team play.”

Brandt said he doesn’t expect to have his football players until December, so he skipped the big early-season tournaments he’s traditionally scheduled to avoid overwhelming a young group.

The schedule is still tough, with Hardaway High School, Guntersville High School and Opelika High School all coming up in the next few weeks. Brandt said he hopes to have everyone on the same page by January, when area play begins.

Auburn must also replace its top two scorers from last season: Antwane Daniels, now at Kennesaw State, and Trindon Manior. Instead of leaning on one or two players, Brandt said he plans to sub in new players every two to three minutes and let whoever gets hot carry the scoring.

“If you make it, we’re going to keep on feeding you until you’re done making them. Then we go to the next person,” Brandt said.

Hage said the deeper rotation suits this year’s roster.

“Last year, it was like two people that were the whole offense,” he said. “But this year, we’ve got like eight or nine guys that can do it all.”