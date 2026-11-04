Cam Hunt wins sheriff’s race

BY OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — Lee County voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to select their next sheriff following an unusual general election that included a grassroots write-in campaign supporting longtime incumbent Sheriff Jay Jones.

Cam Hunt again won the race, this time earning 65% of the vote against write-in votes taking the other 35%.

Hunt, a former Lee County sheriff’s deputy and Marine Corps veteran, entered the general election as the Republican nominee after defeating Jones by 307 votes in the May 19 primary.

In the primary, Hunt received 9,301 votes (50.84%) while Jones received 8,994 votes (49.16%).

With no Democratic candidate qualifying for the general election, Hunt was the only candidate listed on the general election ballot for sheriff. However, supporters of Jones organized a write-in campaign encouraging voters to cast their ballots for the incumbent.

Jones, who was first elected sheriff in 1998 and took office in 1999, has served Lee County for more than 27 years.

The write-in effort drew attention throughout the county in the weeks before the election, with supporters distributing signs, sharing social media messages and encouraging voters to write Jones’ name on their ballots.

Jones maintained that he did not organize the campaign and was not actively campaigning for reelection following his primary defeat.

Hunt continued campaigning as the Republican nominee, emphasizing his plans for the sheriff’s office and his vision for its future.

The race followed a contentious Republican primary that drew considerable public attention.

Hunt previously served as a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. His employment ended in October 2025 after he informed Jones of his plans to challenge him in the Republican primary. The two men offered differing accounts of the circumstances surrounding his departure.

During the primary campaign, Hunt called for changes in leadership and operations within the department, while Jones emphasized his decades of experience and the relationships established during his tenure.

Upon winning the race, Hunt said he is ready to get to work and one of his early priorities will be changing the culture within the sheriff’s office.

“It’s been a long road, but honestly, I’m ready. I’m ready to get to work,” Hunt said. “I’m looking forward to working with [Jones] and hopefully have a smooth transition come January. We’ve got a couple months. There’s a lot of things to get done between now and then because either way, we’re going to hit the ground running.”

Following Tuesday’s general election, Jones acknowledged and accepted the voters’ decision in the race to determine his successor.

“I would offer that I respect the will of the people that voted in the general election today as to their choice for the Office of Sheriff,” Jones said. “I wish to offer my sincerest appreciation and thanks to everyone who believed in and supported me during the time that I’ve had the honor of serving as their Sheriff. Serving to provide for the safety of our Lee County has been a privilege beyond compare.”

The sheriff-elect will begin a four-year term beginning in January 2027.

All results are unofficial until they are canvassed and certified.