The Longest Table invites community to share Thanksgiving meal

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — A Thanksgiving meal shared among neighbors has become a community tradition in downtown Opelika, where The Longest Table will return Wednesday, Nov. 25 with an invitation for everyone to pull up a chair.

The free community meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lee County Courthouse Square. Organizers expect to serve hundreds of people, but the event’s purpose extends beyond providing food.

According to organizer Hannah Kate Parker, The Longest Table began with a simple desire to bring people together.

“Honestly, it all started with something God placed on my heart,” Parker said. “Four years ago, I went to my husband and told him I felt like God was calling me to feed His people.”

The idea took shape in 2022, as communities were beginning to reconnect following the COVID-19 pandemic. Parker said she invested more than $2,000 of her own money in the first event, uncertain how many people would attend or whether the effort would succeed.

Initially, volunteers primarily distributed Thanksgiving meals in takeout containers. Over time, however, Parker began encouraging attendees to sit down, share a meal and spend time getting to know one another.

“We’ve gone from handing out boxes to setting out plates and encouraging people to pull up a chair and stay awhile,” she said.

Parker said approximately 400 people were served last year, and she hopes to reach even more this Thanksgiving.

The meal will include traditional holiday favorites such as turkey, ham, dressing and desserts. Everything is provided free of charge, with no tickets or registration required.

Parker emphasized that the gathering is not limited to people who need assistance obtaining a meal.

“That’s something I really want people to understand about this event. It’s not just for people who need a free meal. It’s for everybody.” she said.

Parker said that while food insecurity is one reason people may attend, others may simply be looking for companionship or a place to spend time during the holiday season.

“There are people who don’t have family nearby, people who are going through things nobody knows about, and people who just need a little connection,” Parker said.

One encounter from a previous event remains particularly meaningful to her.

A woman working at a downtown business had recently lost her father and was struggling with grief. After noticing the gathering outside, she decided to walk over.

Parker and other volunteers welcomed her, spent time talking with her and helped her feel included. The woman later expressed her appreciation.

“But I think there was a much bigger picture than I could see at the time,” Parker said. “What started as simply feeding people has turned into something that’s really about bringing people together from all walks of life.”

The experience reinforced Parker’s belief that the gathering can meet emotional and social needs as well as provide a meal.

The Longest Table is organized by Parker and her husband, who personally fund much of the event. It is not operated by a nonprofit organization, and the couple relies on volunteers, businesses and community members to help provide the food and supplies.

Stinson Breads and Irish Bred Pub have already committed to assisting with food this year, but additional contributions are needed.

Volunteers are welcome to prepare dishes, donate desserts or supplies, assist with setup and serving, or contribute financially.

Parker said she would particularly like to see more churches, local businesses and individuals become involved.

“We’re not a nonprofit. We’re just a family trying to do something good with the help of some really wonderful people,” she said.

For those who might hesitate to attend alone, Parker said volunteers will make an effort to help everyone feel comfortable.

“I want it to feel like you’re pulling up to your grandma’s house for Thanksgiving,” Parker said. “You know that feeling? Where everybody’s welcome, somebody’s always trying to put more food on your plate and there’s always room for one more chair?”

Those interested in volunteering, donating or learning more can contact organizers through the Facebook page The Longest Table — Opelika.

Parker said her hope is that everyone who attends leaves feeling welcomed and valued.

“Nobody’s better than anybody else. Nobody has to prove they belong,” she said. “We’re all family.”