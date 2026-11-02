Southern Hospitality | Claire Twardy shares ideas to plan ahead for holiday season

OPINION —

Claire Twardy is president of the Auburn Campus Club with 500 members and is skilled at planning events and activities with board members. Claire is also organized at home and is sharing ideas for planning ahead for the holiday season with recipes for tailgating, gift giving, Thanksgiving and leftovers, as well as Christmas.

“When our family begins planning our menu for the holidays we always start with basic recipes passed down from family members,” Claire said. “Then we include various recipes that I have adapted over the years and newer adaptations of recipes from our daughters, Sara and Anna.”

Claire grew up in Cedartown, Georgia, where her mother was a famous cake baker. While her mother had always loved to cook and bake, she began making cakes two and three times a week after she retired.

“She would take them to friends and her church,” Claire said. “It was her love language to bake cakes and pies and give them away.”

Claire said she watched her mother cook and helped her in the kitchen. During summer, her mother would freeze and can fresh vegetables from her garden. Claire remembers she would cook many vegetable dishes at holidays.

“On the way to her house for Thanksgiving, the family would guess how many vegetables she would serve,” Claire said. “Sara guessed 17 one year, and that was how many vegetables she had on the table.”

Claire’s mother passed away last year at 95.

Claire is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in graphic design. After college, she worked at an ad agency in Birmingham where she met Joe. When they married, the couple moved to Selma.

“Like Auburn, Selma is a gracious, lovely town with intelligent and organized ladies,” Claire said. “I learned a lot as a young bride from friends, their mothers and the church women. Selma was different than I expected. It is rich in history, culture and education.”

When their youngest daughter Anna decided to attend Auburn University, they decided to move here as well. Claire worked at the university for continuing education arranging conferences and events across the Southeast. Joe, who graduated from Auburn University, continued working for International Paper, being home on weekends.

Sara is a pediatric dentist in Atlanta, while Anna is an attorney for GE in Atlanta.

Claire joined Campus Club 10 years ago and became more involved when she retired in 2022. She arranged for the 500 members to sign up online instead of mailing the forms. She is in her second year as president. A highlight of the year is a spring tea hosted by Auburn’s first lady Traci Roberts at the president’s home.

Now that Claire is hosting Thanksgiving, she is carrying on her mother’s traditions except for the numerous vegetables.

“Holidays are big for us although we don’t have a large number,” Claire said. “We will have Chicken Minestrone Soup with salad and bread the night before Thanksgiving. Sara borrowed this recipe from a friend several years ago. We have started calling it, Everything But the Kitchen Sink Soup.”

Claire will make the Fresh Cranberry Bake for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It has fresh cranberries, apple, pineapple with a brown sugar oats topping that is great with turkey or ham. It is a favorite recipe for the girls to take to a potluck around the holidays. The recipe came from “Land of Cotton” cookbook that was first printed by Morgan Academy in Selma more than 40 years ago.

“The Friday after Thanksgiving is a great time to use up the turkey and make Turkey Tetrazzini,” Claire said. “We received this recipe from our time in Selma when our church offered wonderful luncheons with the Bishop.”

For the Iron Bowl, she will make Championship Dip for watching the game. It is hearty for tailgating or at home parties. She has served it since 2011 when Auburn won the National Championship. It is best served hot in a chafing dish.

“For Christmas, we change up some of the recipes because we always share this holiday with our daughters here or at one of their homes in Atlanta,” Claire said. “We will serve beef tenderloin with a mustard sauce the girls make.”

Vegetables for the meal will be roasted in olive oil in the oven. Claire and her daughters will make one of Claire’s mother’s cakes. Claire feels her mother influenced her in cooking cakes from scratch for Christmas. Her mother-in-law was also a good cook and baker, and they will make one of her desserts.

Every year, Claire prepares Brazil Nut Crunch, a recipe from her sister-in-law, Nancy Twardy Gavin. The special confection is placed in tins and given as gifts.

“It is simple and one of the best holiday goodies,” Claire said. “I have never seen this made anywhere else.”

For planning ahead, Claire and her daughters will look over the recipes and make a list of every ingredient and shop ahead of time. They will also select wine and check fresh herbs in Claire’s herbal garden. The girls will help with prepping for meals.

They will set the table early using Claire’s wedding china Snow Lily by Lenox at Thanksgiving and her Spode Christmas dishes for Christmas dinner.

“Our children love that we live in Auburn, and they enjoy being here,” Claire said. “The minute they get home, they change their clothes and head to campus to walk or run and see what is new.

“We are like other people who lived somewhere else, but then moved here and love it so much. We enjoy living in the Cloverleaf neighborhood, attending Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and having season tickets for football, basketball and other sports.”

Look over Claire’s recipes for the upcoming holidays and find ones to add to your menus as you plan ahead and organize for meals and entertaining family and friends.

CHICKEN MINESTRONE SOUP

We serve a hearty soup on Wednesday night before Thanksgiving Day. This is our Everything But the Kitchen Sink Soup from our daughters, Sara and Anna Twardy.

Olive oil for sautéing onions, etc.

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded and deboned

1 Vidalia or sweet onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 zucchini, chopped

3 plum tomatoes, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped finely

1 can chickpeas or garbanzo beans, add liquid from the can to the soup

2 boxes chicken broth

1 bag fresh baby spinach (I remove stems.)

1 small bag shredded cabbage slaw with carrots

1 bag fresh green beans

1 box farfalle pasta

Salt and pepper

Fresh basil

Fresh oregano

You will need a large Dutch oven or pot.

Sauté onions in olive oil until almost translucent. Add peppers and zucchini until cooked about 3 minutes. Add garlic in mix and cook one minute.

Add plum tomatoes to mixture, stir well. Add broth along with shredded or chopped chicken and garbanzo beans. Cook for 25 minutes on medium.

Add fresh green beans, pasta, basil and oregano, cabbage and spinach and add salt and pepper to taste.

Cook until green beans are tender, and pasta is al dente.

Easy to freeze in batches.

CRANBERRY BAKED CASSEROLE

This baked cranberry dish goes well with turkey.

2 cups raw cranberries, washed

3 cups peeled and sliced apples (Gala or Fuji apples or your choice)

1 (8 1/4 oz.) can crushed pineapple

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup uncooked oatmeal

1/3 cup flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

½ cup margarine or butter, melted

Place cranberries in a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish. Top with sliced apples and pineapple with juice. Mix sugar, oatmeal, flour, brown sugar and pecans; spread over the fruit. Pour melted butter over all. Bake at 350 degrees until brown, about 30 minutes. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND QUINOA SALAD WITH FRESH SPINACH

Enjoy Roasted Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad for a cozy fall dish as a wholesome meal or side dish.

Claire Twardy

1 medium butternut squash

1 cup quinoa

2 medium scallions

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup feta cheese

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. vinegar (balsamic or apple cider)

3 cups baby spinach

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cube butternut squash and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet. Roast in the oven for about 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown and tender.

Rinse quinoa under cold water and combine with 2 cups water in a pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer covered for about 15 minutes until water is absorbed. Let it cool slightly.

In a mixing bowl, combine quinoa, roasted squash, pomegranate seeds, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, scallions, remaining olive oil and vinegar. Then add 3 cups fresh spinach, salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or chilled.

PUMPKIN ROLL

Recipe from Claire’s mother, Earlene Sorrells

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup mashed, cooked pumpkin (you may use canned pumpkin)

1 tsp. lemon juice

¾ cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. pumpkin spice

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

1 cup pecans, chopped

1-2 Tbsp. powdered sugar

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour 15 x 10 x 1-inch jelly roll pan. Set aside.

Beat eggs in a large bowl at high speed in mixer until thick, gradually add sugar and beat 5 additional minutes. Stir in pumpkin and lemon juice. Combine dry ingredients in separate bowl (flour and next five ingredients) then gradually stir into pumpkin mixture. Spread batter evenly in pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup chopped pecans and gently press the nuts into the batter. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven.

Prepare a clean towel by sifting 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar onto surface. Loosen cake batter and flip over onto the towel. Gently roll up towel with cake layer inside. Set aside to completely cool.

Beat cream cheese and butter on high in mixer. Add 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla and mix well.

When cake layer has cooled, unroll from towel and gently spread cream cheese mixture on inside. Roll gently and cool in refrigerator until ready to serve. Cut from end to form a spiral cut.

TURKEY TETRAZZINI

Use leftover turkey to make this tasty casserole from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Women in Selma.

8 oz. pkg. spaghetti noodles

¼ cup butter

¾ cup chopped onions

¼ cup flour

10.5 oz. can chicken broth

½ cup milk

½ cup evaporated milk

½ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

½ cup dry vermouth or dry white wine

6 oz. can mushrooms, undrained

½ cup Parmesan or Romano cheese

3 cups cooked, boned turkey

Cook spaghetti according to package directions and drain.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Make sauce:

Sauté onion in butter until translucent. Remove from heat and add flour. Stir flour into onion. Add broth, milk and evaporated milk and stir well.

Bring to a boil, stirring until thick. Add salt, pepper, vermouth, mushroom liquid and ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Put spaghetti in 2 ½ quart casserole dish. Top with turkey and mushrooms. Pour sauce over all. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Cook at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Makes six servings.

CHAMPIONSHIP DIP

We celebrate the Iron Bowl with our hearty Championship Dip!

1 sweet onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 lb. pkg. hot ground pork sausage

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. chopped, fresh thyme

½ cup dry white wine

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

6 oz. pkg. fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped

¼ tsp. salt

15 oz. can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup (2 oz.) shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook diced onion and next two ingredients in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often, 8 to 10 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain. Stir in garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute. Stir in wine; cook 2 minutes or until liquid has almost completely evaporated.

Add cream cheese, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until cream cheese is melted. Stir in spinach and salt, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Gently stir in beans. Pour mixture into a 2-quart baking dish; sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with corn chip scoops, bell pepper strips and pretzel rods.

BRAZIL NUT CRUNCH

This makes for a great holiday gift for teachers or neighbors.

Recipe is from Joe’s sister, Nancy Twardy Gavin.

1 lb. butter

2 cups sugar

1 (12 oz.) bag chocolate chips

1 bag shelled Brazil nuts, chopped

Directions:

Prepare your cookie sheet pan by greasing with Crisco or butter and set aside.

Chop Brazil nuts and spread half of them on cookie sheet, and spread half of chocolate chips on cookie sheet. Set aside.

Melt butter in medium heated pan on stovetop. Add sugar and stir. Mix well then cook on medium high heat stirring constantly. When the mixture begins to boil, start a timer for 12 to 15 minutes to get candy to brittle color (caramel color). Be sure to stir to keep from sticking to the pan. The candy should be at soft ball. Take a cup of cold water and drop a small amount mixture in the cup, and it should form a soft ball when it hits cold water.

Pour mixture onto cookie sheet over chocolate chips and Brazil nuts. Let melt and take a large spoon and spread all over the cookie sheet (pan must have sides). Pour remaining chocolate chips and Brazil nuts on top. Cool and break into pieces.

SARA TWARDY’S BEEF TENDERLOIN WITH MUSTARD SAUCE

Christmas dinner features Sara’s special entrée.

2 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. ground red pepper

5- to 6-lb. beef tenderloin, trimmed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Vegetable cooking spray

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Stir together kosher salt and next six ingredients. Rub tenderloin evenly with olive oil. Sprinkle salt mixture over tenderloin, pressing to adhere. Cover and let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Place tenderloin on a lightly greased (with cooking spray) rack in a roasting pan.

Bake at 500 degrees for 15 minutes; reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 130 degrees for medium-rare or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with Mustard Sauce.

Mustard Sauce:

1 shallot, minced

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup Creole mustard

2 tsp. sugar

1 (8-oz.) container sour cream

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Sauté shallot in hot oil in a medium skillet over medium heat 2 minutes or until soft; add garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Stir in wine, mustard, and sugar; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes or until mixture has thickened and is reduced by about half. Remove from heat, and whisk in sour cream, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

CHRISTMAS SPICE CAKE

Recipe from Joe’s mother, Nancy Faulk Twardy

1 cup Crisco

2 cups sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 ¼ tsp. baking powder

¾ tsp. salt

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup milk

For 2 spice layers:

1 cup raisins

1 cup pecans, chopped

½ tsp. ground cloves

½ tsp. ground allspice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Directions:

Beat sugar, Crisco and vanilla until smooth. Add eggs one at a time. Combine dry ingredients and add to the mixture alternately with the milk. Divide cake batter and bake two plain cake layers. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. In remaining cake batter add 1 cup raisins, 1 cup nuts, ½ tsp. ground cloves, ½ tsp. ground allspice, and 1 tsp cinnamon to other half of cake batter. Stir to completely mix. Divide into two cake pans and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. You may freeze these cakes and ice when ready to serve.

Icing:

3 eggs

3 cups sugar

1 ½ sticks butter

Juice of 3 lemons

3/4 plus 3/8 cup water

1½ cups frozen or pkg. shredded coconut

Pinch of salt

Grated rind of two lemons

Directions for icing:

Beat eggs thoroughly. Add water and lemon juice. Mix well. Add sugar and pinch of salt. Beat until smooth. Cook on medium-low heat until icing thickens (to large bubble stage).

Remove from heat.

Add butter and beat until icing cools. Stir in shredded coconut and lemon rind. Spread between the layers of cake and on the sides. (Icing is ready when it does not drip from spoon or drips slowly. Turns transparent color).

SAUTEED GARLIC MUSHROOMS

2 lbs. mushrooms, any variety; cut big ones in half

2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. avocado oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

Chopped parsley or other herbs for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

For optional flavoring, add 1½ Tbsp. of one of the following: Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce or white wine.

Wash and prep mushrooms. Heat a pan over medium high heat and add mushrooms in a single layer. Stir occasionally as mushrooms release their liquid, about 3 to 4 minutes. Either drain liquid or let it continue to reduce until evaporated. This will give you a concentrated mushroom flavor that’s full of umami. Removing liquid is key to getting a golden brown sear.

Once liquid is drained or evaporated, add oil, butter, garlic and one of the flavorings. Continue to sauté until the mushrooms turn a golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.