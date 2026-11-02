Public Notices | Week of Nov. 2, 2026

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF

SHANDRELL MICHELE WHITE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-462

TO: Any potential unknown father, address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama by SHANDRELL MICHELE WHITE on August 28, 2026, for the adoption of D.E.P.

born on November 11, 2025, in Montgomery, Alabama to Jessica Amber Plunkett. A hearing has

been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this

adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Margaret Ann

Mayfield, P.O. Box 809, Opelika, Alabama 36803, and with the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days

from the last day this notice is published.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Legal Run 10/15/2026, 10/22/2026, 10/29/2026, & 11/5/2026 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: James Clay Foreman, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include : Rebecca Marie- daughter- Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of James Clay Foreman It is ordered that the 3rd day of December 2026, at 01:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 10/29/2026, 11/5/2026 & 11/12/2026

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF AUSTIN TREY JONES

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2026-352

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Alejandro Escalante and any potential unknown father of S.A.E.,

address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Austin Trey Jones on June 29, 2026, for the adoption of S.A.E. born on March 21, 2017, in Opelika, Alabama to Madison Elizabeth Hyche. A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama.

Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Benjamin H. Parr, 830 Avenue A, Suite A, Opelika, Alabama 36801 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 13 day of October, 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 10/15/26, 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MORGAN COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF R. J. M., (a minor child. )

Case No: JU26-504.01

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO: JUSTYN D. MULLER

LEGAL/BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF R. J. M

You are hereby notified that a Petition was filed in the above styled cause by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources (herein “Petitioner”) seeking the permanent legal custody of R. J. M., a minor child, and it being alleged in said Petition that you are the father of said minor child and Petitioner seeks to permanently terminate any and all rights that you may have in and to said minor child. You are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Huel Harris, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 215 2nd Avenue SE, Decatur, Alabama, 35601, an answer to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date on which this Notice of Summons is last published. You are further notified that a hearing on the Petition filed herein has been set to be heard by the Juvenile Court of Morgan County on December 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

DONE this the 8 day of October, 2026.

Chris Priest/ ah

Clerk of Juvenile Court, Morgan County

legal Run 10/22/2026, 10/29/26, 11/05/2026 & 11/12/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAYFORD LASHLEY, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-291

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of RAYFORD LASHLEY, deceased, having been granted to Rhonda Welch, on the 6th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

LEGAL RUN 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium Extend South Main Concourse

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

LBYD Engineers

880 Montclair Rd, Suite 600

Birmingham, AL 35213

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Opelika City Schools Interior Renovations to Jeter Primary & Morris Avenue Intermediate

700 Jeter Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

and

8 Morris Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Opelika, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Turner Batson

1950 Stonegate, Dr., Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of:

Auburn University Jordan Hare Stadium South Endzone Entrance Modification

251 S Donahue Dr

Auburn, AL 36849

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Auburn University, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Kadre Engineering

2447 Acton Rd, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35210

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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IN THE MATTER OF:

LYNN CARPENTER HARRINGTON,

An incapacitated person.

Case No.: 2025-100

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FIRST ACCOUNTING

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that DAVID CARPENTER, as Conservator in the matter of LYNN CARPENTER HARRINGTON, an Incapacitated Person, filed their Petition for First Accounting of said Conservatorship on the 29th day of June 2026, and that the 17th day of November 2026 at 11:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement.

Done this the 8th day of October 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION AND BIDS

PROJECT SUMMARY: The project consists of an early site package for a future Middle School for Opelika City Schools. Clearing limits of approximately 18 acres and mass grading will be identified in the documents. Detention ponds and associated storm drain piping will be installed as well as a certified building pad to subgrade elevation. The certified building pad will be sloped to drain outward. Sanitary sewer piping on the southeast side of the property and extending off property adjacent to Sportsplex Parkway will be installed in this phase of the project.

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received digitally, as described in the official prequalification proposal requirements, on behalf of the Owner by TURNERBATSON Architects at 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35242, for the below referenced project, until 5:00 PM C/ST Time, November 5th, 2026. Faxed or late submittals will not be accepted. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by contacting Wil Bradford, wbradford@turnerbatson.com, 205.403.6201. Additional qualifications and requirements for Bidders are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. In reviewing the submittals, emphasis will be placed on your firm’s experience with projects similar in size and type to this project.

A written list of Contractors receiving prequalification will be issued to all who requested consideration by 5:00 PM C/ST Time, November 10th, 2026.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 9:00 am Local Time, Thursday, November 12th, 2026 at Opelika City Schools Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801. Attendees will be granted access to the site to review the general scope of work immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference. Participation by all Prequalified Bidders may occur in-person or remotely, but is MANDATORY in order to avoid disqualification.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED Contractors by Opelika City Schools Board of Education located at 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801 until 1:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, December 8th, 2026 for this project:

Site Package for

Opelika Middle School

Sportsplex Parkway

Opelika, Alabama 36801

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Final bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-8505. Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TURNERBATSON Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, and local plan rooms starting Monday, November 9th, 2026. Subcontractors should contact a Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the work of this project.

For questions regarding this project, please contact TURNERBATSON, Wil Bradford, at wbradford@turnerbatson.com no later than November 2nd, 2026.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid EXCLUDING TAXES.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

TURNERBATSON Architects

1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 403-6201

Legal Run 10/22/2026, 10/29/2026 & 11/05/2026 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:

ESTATE OF VICKI W. WHELCHEL, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-700

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed on the estate of said decedent having been granted to Joy Katelyn Dorsey as Administrator of the Estate of VICKI W. WHELCHEL deceased, on the 6th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joy Katelyn Dorsey

Personal Representative of the Estate of

VICKI W. WHELCHEL

Legal Run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/05/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF W.B. BANDY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-347

ORDER SETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

The Court has considered the pleadings herein and upon request for Petition for Final Settlement filed by the Personal Representative of the Estate of W.B. Bandy is hereby set for hearing. Accordingly, it is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED as follows:

That a hearing be set on the matter on the 23rd day of November 2026, at 01:00 pm at the Lee County Courthouse.

It is further ORDERED that Notice of this hearing be served by the Petitioner on the following:

Brandon Leon Crowder

Done this the 19th day of October, 2026.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

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STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

In the Matter of the Estate of

KENNETH J. PRICE,

Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2026-485

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters of Testamentary of said Deceased having been granted to Amanda Michele Thomas, Personal Representative, on the 22 day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 22 day of September, 2026.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

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STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

In the Matter of the Estate of

NANCY JANE MILLER STAINSBY

aka NANCY M. STAINSBY,

Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2026-486

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters of Testamentary of said Deceased having been granted to Stephen Elliott Stainsby, Personal Representative, on the 21 day of September, 2026, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 21 day of September, 2026.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Legal run 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

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IN THE PROBATE NOTICE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JERRY R. HORNSBY, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2026-505

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: Any unknown heirs of Jerry R. Hornsby, deceased, Brent Dansby, address unknown (adult grandson of Jerry R. Hornsby, deceased).

Please take notice that a Petition to Probate the Will of Jerry R. Hornsby, in the above styled matter has been filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Petitioner Howard Lamar Hornsby, Jr. and that on the 8th day of December 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) has been set for a hearing on the same in said Court located at 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition to Probate the Will of Jerry R. Hornsby that you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the clerk of said Probate Court and with counsel for said Petitioner, and/or you must appear at the hearing scheduled in this manner

Done this the 14th day of October, 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

LEGAL RUN 10/22/26, 10/29/26 & 11/5/26 |

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STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF LEE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-32

RE: Estate of PATTY W. PARKER, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO:Robert F. Parker, his heirs, devisees, executors, administrators and assigns

Please take notice that Jimmy R. Welch, as Executor of the Estate of Patty W. Parker, has filed a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge of Executor and that the 9th day of December, 2026 at 9:00 A.M. Central Time has been set for hearing at the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama.

All persons interested in said estate may appear at said hearing to show cause, if any, why said final settlement should not be approved and the Executor discharged.

DATED this the 19th day of October, 2026.

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for Jimmy R. Welch, Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 N Lanier Ave., Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26

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STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2026-539

RE: ESTATE OF PHILLIP R. MORGAN, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of October, 2026 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Arlene Lewis Morgan

Arlene Lewis Morgan, Executor

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26, 11/12/26 |

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLIE JAMES HOLLEY,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-547

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of October 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARGARET SLEMON HOLLEY

Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS EDWARD PETERSON, JR.,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-548

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of October 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BIRDIE P. PETERSON

Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES MICHAEL SMITH, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2026-542

TO:

NOTICE: On the 13th day of October, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Charles Michael Smith was filed in my office for Probate by Cristian Luna and the 9th day of December, 2026, at 11 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 20th day of October, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Carolyn Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26 |

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STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-512

ESTATE OF COY GENE BUTLER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Coy Gene Butler, deceased, having been granted to Kathy B. Mann and Carol B. Senn this 16th day of October 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Kathy B. Mann and Carol B. Senn, Personal Representatives

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

LEGAL RUN 10/29/26, 11/5/26 & 11/12/26

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STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 11/12 /2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 25-Carlos Wilson

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 11/05/2026

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STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 11-13-2026 at 10:00AM

Stanford Brown Unit 601, Max Soliz Unit 316, Breanna Crayton Unit 553

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 11/05/2026

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NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED MOBILE HOME PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that Mary Durr & Vicki Hatcher, landowners, pursuant to Alabama Code Section 35-5A-1 (et. seq.), do hereby give notice that the mobile home located at 1412 S. Long Street, Lot 6, Opelika, Alabama 36801, is abandoned. That the last known names and addresses of the tenants/owners were Johnny Hughley, at 1412 S. Long S. Long Street, Lot 6, Opelika, Alabama 36801. That the mobile home is a brown double-wide mobile home, having the serial numbers of GEO033871, with the approximate dimensions of 24 by 50 feet. That the mobile home will be sold at public sale on the courthouse steps of the Lee County, Alabama Courthouse at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the 19th day of November, 2026. That Mary Durr & Vicki Hatcher are authorized to bid on and purchase the mobile home. The purpose of the sale is to collect past due rent and storage fees, notice and sale fees, and attorney fees and costs owed to landowner. Sealed bids will not be accepted. The contact name and number of the person to call to inspect the mobile home is Brandon Poticny at (334) 821-1908.

Mary Durr & Vicki Hatcher, Landowners Brandon Poticny Attorney for Landowner 724 N. Dean Road, Suite 100, Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 11/05/26 & 11/12/2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

December 1, 2026, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of the south right-of-way of Cedar Creek Drive. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of Cedar Creek Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Sec 30, T20N, R27E, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, thence N51°36’29”E, 4683.87’; thence N38°28’07”E, 206.07’ to a set ½” rebar by Precision Surveying (CA788) in the South right of way of Cedar Creek Drive; thence along Cedar Creek Dr N51°31’53”W, 59.32’ to a set ½” rebar (CA788); thence continue along said road N51°31’53”W, 90.00’ to a set ½” rebar (CA788); thence continue said road N51°31’53”W, 6.97’ to a point at an existing right of way line to be vacated, said point being the Point of Beginning of said right of way to be vacated described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along the ROW to be vacated along a curve to the left an arc distance of 122.86’, having a radius of 85.01’ and a chord of S87°03’56”W, 112.45’; thence N53°46’11”W, 63.56’; thence along a curve to the left on a radius of 85.00’, a chord of N08°38’26”W, 113.03’, an arc distance of 123.65’ to a calculated point in the South ROW of Cedar Creek Dr; thence along Cedar Creek Dr on a curve to the left on a radius of 1378.99’, a chord of S51°06’29”E 10.84, an arc distance of 10.84’ to a set½” rebar (CA788); thence continue along Cedar Creek Dr S51°31’53”E, 46.79’ to a set½” rebar (CA788); thence S51°31’53”E, 90.00’ to a set½” rebar (CA788); thence S51°31’53”E, 83.03’ to the Point of Beginning.

Said parcel contains 7,813 square feet and is the right of way around a roundabout which is not installed that is being vacated which is South of Cedar Creek Drive.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 5th day of November, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

LEGAL RUN 11/5/26, 11/12/26, 11/19/26, 11/25/26

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Storage Treasure

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3951 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika 36801 (334)438-6232 on November 12, 2026 at 10:00AM. Unit A15 Courtney Gowdy, B38 Mathew Thompson and B61 Brenna Crayton . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 11/05/2026 |

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