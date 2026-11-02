Friendsgiving Cancer Gala to celebrate survivors, caregivers Nov. 7

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — When Chelsea Rand-Fleming was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27, she was also pregnant with her second child. Although she had the support of her family, she found that facing cancer could still be an isolating experience.

Now, through E4:14 Circle of Women Warriors, the organization she founded in 2024, Rand-Fleming is working to ensure that other women facing cancer have a community of people who understand what they are experiencing.

The organization will host its second annual Friendsgiving Cancer Gala on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lewis Cooper Jr. Auditorium inside the Opelika Public Library.

The free event is open to cancer survivors of all types, along with caregivers, family members and friends. Attendees can enjoy dinner, music, dancing, giveaways and an opportunity to connect with others.

Rand-Fleming, who was diagnosed in September 2023 while attending graduate school in Auburn, underwent chemotherapy and other treatments during her pregnancy.

Despite the support of her husband and parents, who traveled from another state to help her, she struggled with feelings of isolation.

She said the experience ultimately inspired her to create a support system for other women navigating similar circumstances.

After attending a breast cancer event in Atlanta and experiencing a sense of belonging among other survivors, Rand-Fleming decided she wanted to bring that same opportunity to women in East Alabama.

She established Circle of Women Warriors as a support group in May 2024. The organization continued to grow and officially became a nonprofit in 2026.

Its three guiding principles are sisterhood, advocacy and what Rand-Fleming calls “thrivership.”

“I don’t want us to just survive cancer… Survival is sometimes grim, overwhelming and definitely what people expect. I want women to thrive,” she said.

Through monthly coffee gatherings, lunches, encouragement and social activities, the group provides opportunities for women affected by cancer to share experiences and build relationships.

The Friendsgiving Gala is an extension of that mission.

Rand-Fleming said keeping the event free is especially important because of the financial burdens that often accompany a cancer diagnosis.

“From my experience, I know that as cancer survivors we receive endless medical bills, constantly dealing with collections and other financial obligations,” she said.

She said she also wanted to ensure the celebration included survivors of all cancer diagnoses, rather than focusing exclusively on breast cancer.

The invitation extends to caregivers and family members, whose lives can also be significantly affected by a loved one’s illness.

Last year’s gala provided a particularly meaningful memory for Rand-Fleming.

During the celebration, she recognized several community partners and members of the organization, including her close friend Desiria Banks, whom members affectionately called their “Pink Barbie Doll.”

Banks attended in a pink dress, dancing and celebrating with the other women. She died in March 2026.

“Her loss was devastating, but I know that we celebrated her while she was here,” Rand-Fleming said. “She was loved, cared for and belonged to a community of women who will forever remember her spirit!”

The experience reinforced Rand-Fleming’s desire to give survivors opportunities to enjoy life and celebrate one another.

This year’s gala will begin with a social hour featuring refreshments, followed by dinner, dancing, music and giveaways.

Attendees are welcome to dress comfortably, participate as much or as little as they wish and simply enjoy the evening.

“If they are hesitant to attend the gala, please know you are welcome,” Rand-Fleming said. “There are no expectations, wear what you want, dance if you want, eat what you want.”

Although admission is free, donations will be accepted to help support the organization and future events.

Circle of Women Warriors is also seeking businesses and individuals willing to contribute food, decorations, prizes, financial support or volunteer assistance.

For more information, to contribute or to become involved with the organization, email circleofwomenwarriors@gmail.com or call or text (334) 787-9408. The organization can also be found on Facebook under E4:14 Circle of Women Warriors.

Rand-Fleming said she hopes the gala will be an evening when survivors and those who support them can set aside their daily concerns and enjoy being together.

“Please come and enjoy this gala, if you’ve been impacted by cancer in any shape or form. The night is about you.” she said.