Church event aims to help veterans

BY VANESSA ECHOLS

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the country will pause to honor our nation’s military veterans, and a local group has plans to help local veterans beyond the ceremonies. The following Saturday, Nov. 14, the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church Veterans Ministry will host a community event for local veterans and their families.

The community event is part of the ministry’s ongoing outreach to local veterans. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are at least 10,000 military veterans in Lee County. During the event, there will be officials on hand and a roundtable discussion for veterans to learn more about the Department of Veterans Affairs’ retiree compensation and benefits, mental health services, employment and educational opportunities.

“This event will connect veterans and their families with information, resources and community support,” said James Watts, vice chairman of the Greater Peace Veterans Ministry.

“Hosting community events like this one demonstrates our commitment to serve our veterans beyond ceremonial events.”

Watts said the mental health component is particularly important because of the number of veterans who are battling invisible scars. There are military veterans in the area who are living with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, depression and chronic pain. But many don’t seek help because of the stigma surrounding mental health support. That’s reflected in the most recent statistics about veteran suicides. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2024, 18 veterans died by suicide every day in the U.S. Alabama recorded 142 veteran suicides that same year.

“Besides the physical and mental health challenges, some veterans also face challenges adjusting to civilian life, employment and family life,” Watts said.

Because it’s a community event, organizers are encouraging family members and caregivers of veterans to attend. Veterans who aren’t in need of assistance are also invited to connect with fellow veterans in the area. This will also be an opportunity for those interested in the military to speak with those who have years of military service.

The roundtable discussions will be led by Roderick Mumpfield, transitional patient advocate with the VA Central Alabama Health Care System; Donell Smith, retired U.S. Army helicopter instructor pilot; Alexander Jemison, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 66 services officer; and David Pugh, military advocate with Vet to Vet Southeast Alabama.

The event, titled Helping Veterans Achieve a Better Future, is Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center at 650 Jeter Ave. in Opelika.