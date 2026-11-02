Auburn Chamber to host Veterans Day reception Nov. 11

BY THE OBSERVER STAFF

AUBURN — The Auburn Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Day reception Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at its office, located at 714 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn.

The reception will follow the city of Auburn’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Auburn Veterans Memorial and will provide an opportunity for community members to continue honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Veterans, their families and community members are invited to gather for refreshments and fellowship while expressing appreciation for the service and sacrifices of military veterans.

The event is part of the chamber’s effort to recognize those who have served and bring the community together in a spirit of gratitude and respect.

The reception is open to the community, and all are encouraged to attend and help honor local veterans.