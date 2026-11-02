Alabama governor honors Spa DEL 2026  Small Business Employer of the Year

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION SERVICES

AUBURN — Spa DEL of Auburn has been named the 2026 Employer of the Year for a Small Business by the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities. The award recognizes the business for its commitment to hiring people with disabilities and providing opportunities for employees to develop valuable workplace skills.

Spa DEL offers dog daycare, boarding, grooming, mobile grooming and dog training services. Its team relies on employees who are dedicated to animal care, safety and maintaining a clean, welcoming environment for pets and their owners.

Through a partnership with Easterseals, Spa DEL serves as a community-based training site, giving individuals with disabilities the opportunity to gain practical work experience and learn job responsibilities in a real-world setting.

Sherry White, managing partner of Spa DEL, and Caroline McCarville, general manager, help support participants as they learn the business’s daily operations. McCarville introduces individuals to their responsibilities, demonstrates tasks and provides guidance as they become familiar with the workplace.

Rachel Sullen, program manager at Easterseals, said the organization works with community businesses to identify employment sites willing to provide hands-on training. Participants typically complete two- or four-week rotations, allowing them to develop skills and explore employment opportunities.

That partnership recently led to the hiring of Cierra Harris, who works as a pet care employee at Spa DEL. Her responsibilities include helping keep the dogs safe and comfortable and maintaining a clean environment.

According to McCarville, Harris quickly learned her responsibilities and became a valued member of the team. Her confidence has grown, and she now approaches her work with enthusiasm.

The experience reflects the impact of employers who are willing to invest time in training and recognize the contributions employees with disabilities can make. For participants, community-based training offers an opportunity to build confidence, strengthen workplace skills and move toward competitive employment.

White said the business has valued its partnership with Easterseals and the opportunity to help individuals gain new skills and responsibilities. Receiving the award, she said, has made the experience even more meaningful.

“Alabamians with disabilities are an important part of our state’s workforce, and their contributions make our workplaces and communities stronger,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we recognize the individuals who are pursuing their career goals and the employers and partners who value their talents and benefit from their skills. These stories remind us that when we focus on ability and opportunity, there are no limits to what Alabamians can accomplish.”

“Workplaces tapping into the talents of all Alabamians, including individuals with disabilities, are a critical part of the state’s efforts to build a strong economy,” said Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services Commissioner Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw. “I’m thankful to Gov. Ivey for recognizing NDEAM and for calling on Alabama employers, schools and community organizations to recruit, hire, retain and advance qualified individuals with disabilities into meaningful work opportunities.”

The Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities presents its annual awards to recognize employers and other partners who help expand access to meaningful employment for Alabamians with disabilities.

ADRS provides vocational rehabilitation and other services to help eligible Alabamians with disabilities access opportunities and participate more fully in their communities. For more information, visit rehab.alabama.gov.